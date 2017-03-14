Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is getting hammered by a March snowstorm — but it’s not quite the record-setting blizzard forecast earlier. The Nor’easter has shifted west, sparing the city from massive snowfall totals between one and two feet. A blizzard warning has been canceled for the five boroughs, and Nassau County. A winter-weather advisory is instead in effect.

Incredible storm. Sharp (~100mi) transition btw historic March snowfall and lots of cold rain.



Bust for major cities, but pure joy inland. pic.twitter.com/FyJcrH6XcK — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 14, 2017

The snow accumulation for New York City has been downgraded to a measly four to six inches, as snow mixes with sleet and rain. Areas north and west are getting the intense snowfall once expected downstate.

Snow has mixed with sleet and rain, therefore we have updated our watches, warnings and advisories... pic.twitter.com/cysASercJl — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 14, 2017

Whatever is falling from the sky, it’s still going to be coming down the hardest Tuesday morning into early afternoon. Central Park has already logged four inches of snow as of 8 a.m.; LaGuardia Airport in Queens notched just shy of six inches. Eventually, the snow/sleet combo will switch over to regular old rain, then change back to snow before the storm clears out Tuesday night, says the National Weather Service. Winds will still be gusting up to 50 miles per hour, visibility will be very poor, and it’s still going to be bitterly cold, with temperatures in the high 20s. In other words, it’s still really gross outside.

An incredible battle between warm advection and dynamic cooling is ongoing bisecting the NYC metro. Incredible snow rates just NW of city. pic.twitter.com/LG5lKimzZ1 — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) March 14, 2017

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in all 62 counties of New York; Mayor Bill de Blasio also declared a state of emergency in New York City, and public schools remain closed. Above-ground MTA service has been suspended since 4 a.m. Tuesday:

Here’s your Winter Storm Map guide to Subway Service: https://t.co/qiuO4c2qQq pic.twitter.com/wYP4SlCys2 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 14, 2017

New York City Transit buses are still operating, though definitely check for service changes before venturing out to catch one. Cuomo is shutting down Metro-North as of noon Tuesday because of the extreme snowfall inland. The Long Island Railroad is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but with some delays and cancellations. MTA officials have said they expect subways to be running regularly by the Wednesday morning commute.

National Weather Service & #ny1snow, u can announce false blizzard alarms all u want. Plenty seats on subway 2 work. pic.twitter.com/VlzQHNUrBx — Michele W. Miller (@MicheleWMiller_) March 14, 2017

Officials are still urging people to stay indoors and off the roads so the cleanup can continue. And, though the snow totals are a total bust in New York, it still looks pretty nice:

Here's a look at the snow along Broadway in Midtown Manhattan this morning. Tag your tweets with #abc7ny to send us your pics #noreaster2017 pic.twitter.com/IB8WOFLLRw — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 14, 2017

Eh, maybe not:

Parts of upstate New York and New England are still bracing for the worst of, what’s for them, still a blizzard-like Nor’easter. Close to two feet of snow will pile up in Albany, and the area near Binghamton could see close to 30 inches. Boston may get just shy of a foot. Parts of Vermont could get up to 22 inches.

NWS Binghamton 11.6 inches of snow, fell in last 4 hours!! Still coming down hard. Our 24 hour record is 24 in!! could be broken... #nywx — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) March 14, 2017

The Washington, D.C. metro area got a couple of inches, though the federal-government opened after a three-hour delay.

LIVE CAM - Washington, DC

Snow falling at the Jefferson Memorial. 32° with visibility 3/4 mile #blizzard2017 https://t.co/2rYVr2LT59 pic.twitter.com/b6DHlFhKqb — Weather Webcam (@ActiveWxCams) March 14, 2017

