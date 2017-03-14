Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is getting hammered by a March snowstorm — but it’s not quite the record-setting blizzard forecast earlier. The Nor’easter has shifted west, sparing the city from massive snowfall totals between one and two feet. A blizzard warning has been canceled for the five boroughs, and Nassau County. A winter-weather advisory is instead in effect.

Blizzard warnings officially cancelled for NYC by the National Weather Service.

Epic snows inland this morning—just not for the big cities. pic.twitter.com/CX2xkrTVI7 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 14, 2017

The snow accumulation for New York City has been downgraded to a measly four to six inches, as snow mixes with sleet and rain. Areas north and west will instead get the historic snowfall once expected downstate.

An incredible battle between warm advection and dynamic cooling is ongoing bisecting the NYC metro. Incredible snow rates just NW of city. pic.twitter.com/LG5lKimzZ1 — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) March 14, 2017

UPDATE: Mix of sleet/freezing rain has taken over at some locations this morning as seen by the yellow/orange colors on radar #NJwx #NYwx pic.twitter.com/qqxWiJXadb — NY Metro Weather LLC (@nymetrowx) March 14, 2017

Whatever is falling from the sky, it’s still going to be coming down the hardest Tuesday morning into early afternoon. Winds will still be gusting up to 50 miles per hour, and the threat of minor flooding near the coastlines persists.

Sure does look nice, though: