New York City is getting hammered by a March snowstorm — but it’s not quite the record-setting blizzard forecast earlier. The Nor’easter has shifted west, sparing the city from massive snowfall totals between one and two feet. A blizzard warning has been canceled for the five boroughs, and Nassau County. A winter-weather advisory is instead in effect.
The snow accumulation for New York City has been downgraded to a measly four to six inches, as snow mixes with sleet and rain. Areas north and west will instead get the historic snowfall once expected downstate.
Whatever is falling from the sky, it’s still going to be coming down the hardest Tuesday morning into early afternoon. Winds will still be gusting up to 50 miles per hour, and the threat of minor flooding near the coastlines persists.
Sure does look nice, though: