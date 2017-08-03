Women Plan to Strike and Rally to Mark ‘A Day Without a Woman’

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Women are on strike across the nation today in a mass demonstration aimed at illustrating their often overlooked contributions to society and the economy. Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, the strike, dubbed “A Day Without a Woman” and the Women’s Strike, calls on women to not work, not shop, and to wear red in solidarity with women everywhere who cannot afford to join them.

The strike’s goal is to make clear “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity,” wrote organizers of the Women’s March, which was involved in the planning of the strike.

Women are encouraged today to forego any duty that feels like “work,” from diapering and dishes to wearing makeup and putting on fake smiles.

Inspiration for the strike came from a similar demonstration called “A Day Without a Immigrant” that sought to remind people of the grueling, unnoticed work so many immigrants perform in the U.S. That strike shut down businesses across the nation, while the Women’s Strike appears to be hitting schools the hardest.

That makes sense. Women make up three-quarters of teachers, and their planned participation in Wednesday’s strike has led a handful of school districts, in cities such as Alexandria, Virginia, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to take the day off.

The strike has received some criticism for excluding working-class women who can’t afford to miss work or may lose their job for doing so. But organizers have pushed back against that. And as the editors of the Cut wrote in the only piece set to publish there today, even with lingering questions about inclusivity, they “decided to strike today to show solidarity with the women around the world who are standing up for equal pay and equal opportunity, reproductive freedom, an end to sexual assaults, an end to bigotry of all kinds, and policies that support our families, like parental leave, health care, and child care.”