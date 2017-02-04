Photo: Cesar Carrion/SIG/Colombian Government Handout

At least 254 people are dead and hundreds more may still be missing after floodwaters and mudslides inundated the Colombian city of Mocoa overnight Friday. Several rivers overflowed their banks early Saturday morning after a torrential rainstorm, and the resulting wall of water, mud, rocks, and debris struck while the city slept, forcing panicked residents from their homes and sweeping away houses, cars, and people. Around 400 residents were injured, and their treatment was made difficult by the destruction of a local hospital, as well as inadequate blood bank supplies, according to multiple reports. Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, who toured the city on Saturday, has declared a state of emergency in the region and vowed to help the victims and quickly restore city services. It is the worst natural disaster to strike the country in decades.

Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1,100 soldiers, police officers, and rescue workers had arrived in the city by Saturday night, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing as swiftly as possible. Mocoa is an isolated city with nearly 350,000 residents in the mountainous southwestern part of the country, and access remains difficult as part of the main road to the city was destroyed, as were many other roads and bridges in the city and region. So far, authorities have only been able to reach Mocoa by air, and the city’s electricity and drinking water supplies remain cut off. It’s not clear how many are dead and missing outside of Mocoa either, as downstream rural villages in the remote Amazonian region were hit hard as well.

Here is a video shot during the floods early Saturday morning:

Triste por la situación que se vive en este momento en Mocoa, Putumayo. Lamentablemente hay muertos y casas destruidas. @NoticiasRCN pic.twitter.com/P5JvyAOQtG — Germán Andrés Paz (@narinodeportivo) April 1, 2017

And footage of the aftermath from both above as well as on the ground:

#TodosPorPutumayo Emergencia en Mocoa, por las fuertes lluvias de esta madrugada pic.twitter.com/W0oQ2u8J9x — Cruz Roja Colombiana (@cruzrojacol) April 1, 2017

Ongoing rains have led to fears of additional mudslides in the region. Such events are normal in Putumayo province and many other parts of Colombia, and there have already been several deadly mudslides this year, but nothing even close to the scale of Saturday’s catastrophe. The director of the country’s National Disaster Risk Management Unit told the AFP that 5 inches of rain fell in the region on Friday night, which would normally account for 30 percent of the region’s monthly rainfall.

Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

En sobrevuelo por Mocoa pudimos evidenciar la magnitud de la tragedia. #NuestrosHéroes continuarán apoyando a las víctimas #TodosConMocoa pic.twitter.com/J9kILxVWrk — Mindefensa Colombia (@mindefensa) April 1, 2017

The extra rain is likely related to this year’s rainy season coinciding with the “La Nina” weather phenomenon, and Colombia is not the only Latin American country to experience dangerous rainfall amounts so far this year. In addition, “climate change is generating dynamics and we see the tremendous results in terms of intensity, frequency and magnitude of these natural effects, as we have just seen in Mocoa,” the UN chief for Colombia explained to the AFP.

Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

In the meantime, many residents and rescue workers are still looking for the missing, hoping to find more survivors before it’s too late — or at least recover their bodies. Some victims have been found as far as 2km from where they were when the avalanche of water and sediment struck.

#Emergencia Putumayo amanece bajo el lodo por las fuertes lluvias durante la noche pic.twitter.com/Vs8jmuNtZV — Cruz Roja Colombiana (@cruzrojacol) April 1, 2017

#TodosPorPutumayo Hoy en Mocoa amanece bajo el lodo por las fuertes lluvias. pic.twitter.com/nD86bQiZDs — Cruz Roja Colombiana (@cruzrojacol) April 1, 2017