At Least 10 Killed in Explosion in St. Petersburg Metro

An explosion in the St. Petersburg, Russia, metro has left at least ten people dead and injured at least 50. Early reports suggested that twin blasts had caused the carnage, but now it appears that the train was between stations when the explosion erupted.

Putin on St Petersburg metro explosions: It's too early to talk about a terrorist attack, authorities investigating https://t.co/xL0M2vkpwS pic.twitter.com/IOo2Qo1aih — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 3, 2017

The blast went off near the Sennaya Ploshchad station, according to state-run media, around 2:45 pm local time as the train was pulling out of the stop. All other metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, have now been shut down.

Graphic images on social media revealed mangled train cars, and people sprawled out on the train platform, apparently in the aftermath of the blast.

BREAKING VIDEO: Metro car that appears to have been damaged by a bomb blast In St Petersburg. Reports of 10 people killed, many are injured: pic.twitter.com/KjNd8Wipgg — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) April 3, 2017

Взрыв в питерском метро pic.twitter.com/qJSF9I6tNQ — Рина Поличенкова (@ave_katerina) April 3, 2017

Russian president Vladimir Putin was reportedly in St. Petersburg at the time of the possible attack. He said it was “too early to say” what caused the explosions.

