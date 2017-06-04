Donald Trump Jr. Is Reportedly Talking About Running for Governor of New York

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, who is now running the family business with his younger brother Eric, is interested in seeking elected office of his own. The 39-year-old was a recent guest at F6 Labs gun club in Hicksville, where he told a crowd that he has his sights set on Albany, “Page Six” reports.

A guest at Tuesday’s meeting told Page Six, “Don Jr. said he is interested in running for office, such as governor of New York, but the position of mayor of New York would be less interesting to him.”



Don Jr. added that he didn’t want to be one of 100 Senators, nor a member of Congress.

As he told the crowd of his fellow hunters and gun humpers, the politics “bug bit” after helping his father reach the Oval Office. “Going back to doing deals is boring after 18 months,” he reportedly said.

If Don Jr. does take a crack at the governor’s mansion, he’ll have a tough hill to climb. Not only would he have the disadvantage of an R next to his name, but the Trump brand looks to be more of a liability than an asset in New York state, which his father lost by 1.5 million votes last November.

Maybe Don Jr. could make up that difference. He certainly doesn’t have the same skeletons in the closet his father has (although it’s not hard to find people accusing him of being a racist, sexist xenophobe). Then again, he doesn’t have his father’s reputation as a successful businessman either. (That reputation may be unearned, but it’s still out there.)

Don Jr. would be a long shot to become governor of New York. If he’s as smart as he thinks he is, he will stay nestled in Daddy’s arms. It’s a lesson he should have already learned from the one time he ventured out of the Trump Organization and tried to succeed in business on his own. He failed bigly.