Energy Secretary Rick Perry Elevated to NSC’s Top Committee

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The National Security Council shake up that sent President Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, out into the wilderness, is bringing a few new fresh faces into the fold. Among them is Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The Trump administration’s January reorganization of the NCS Principals Committee, a group of the top council members, removed the Energy Secretary from the group. That was effectively a demotion for the cabinet official in charge of the nation’s nuclear stockpile. The week’s re-reorganization brings the position back onto the principals committee.

And with that, Perry becomes the first former Dancing With the Stars contestant to be involved in the highest level of national security policy making. We now go to Perry for his reaction: