ESPN Axes Around 100 Employees, On-air Talent Included

ESPN has laid off around 100 on-air reporters, hosts, and personalities in a round of layoffs that company president John Skipper described as an attempt to respond to “dynamic change” by focusing “versatility and value.”

In a statement posted online Wednesday, Skipper wrote:

A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decision Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands.

That “change” is ESPN’s ever-declining subscriber base, combined with the increasing cost of carrying major sports. The Worldwide Leader in Sports, as ESPN likes to call itself, has lost more than ten million subscribers in the past few years, as viewers cut cable all together and turn to sources other than SportsCenter for highlights.

As viewers fled, ESPN plunked down tens of billions of dollars to broadcast NFL, NBA, and college football games, turning the network that was once Disney’s cash cow into a liability. ESPN is responding with plans to launch a streaming service.

In addition to the firings, ESPN is planning to cut back on the roles for several high-profile faces on the network, The Hollywood Reporter says. Among them are Baseball Tonight host Karl Ravech, ESPN Radio personality Ryen Russillo, and longtime SportsCenter host Hannah Storm, all of whom will reportedly have their roles “significantly reduced.”

Many of the reporters who received a phone call from Bristol Wednesday announced the news on Twitter. Among them are:

NFL reporter, Ed Werder

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

While surprised and disappointed, I was fortunate to have worked @espn with so many devoted, talented journalists. I will always be grateful — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN radio host Danny Kanell

Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go "all in" 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017

But totally get it. All part of a business that is rapidly changing. Thankful for the opportunity I was given and people I got to work with! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017

College basketball reporter, Dana O’Neil

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

College basketball reporter, Eamonn Brennan

Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017

MLB reporter, Mark Saxon

Well, I'm a free agent. I learned a lot in eight years with ESPN and benefitted from being around a lot of smart people — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) April 26, 2017

College football reporter, Brett McMurphy