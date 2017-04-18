Exclusive! Jared Kushner’s Secret Chat Transcripts

Owen Ellickson, a writer and producer whose credits include The Office, Superstore, and Other Space, spent much of the presidential campaign tweeting revealingly false missives from inside Trumpland. Now, he has acquired a trove of leaked documents from inside the Trump White House, which Daily Intelligencer will publish over time as a series. We caution you that these documents are, as yet, unverified.
4/11/17, 2:25 p.m. Eastern
* reincepreebz has logged onto AOL Instant Messenger
reincepreebz: jared
reincepreebz: u there? weve got a problem
jkHARVARD: ?
reincepreebz: Prez™ on fox biz just now – watch intvw
jkHARVARD: ok
reincepreebz:
jkHARVARD: “we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake …”
reincepreebz: after that
jkHARVARD: “so I said we’ve just launched 59 missiles headed to Iraq …”
reincepreebz: that
jkHARVARD: …
reincepreebz:
jkHARVARD: OH
reincepreebz: ya
jkHARVARD: she corrected
reincepreebz: yeah but not great
jkHARVARD: well obvs not GREAT
jkHARVARD: hmm. ok
jkHARVARD: ARE we bombing Iraq?
reincepreebz: idk
reincepreebz: weren’t you there like yesterday? didn’t they say?
jkHARVARD: i was nodding. i can’t retain when i nod
reincepreebz:
jkHARVARD: u know the nod i do? w/ the chin? its a good expression
reincepreebz: yes jared its nice
reincepreebz: well we could ask mcmaster-
jkHARVARD: nah screw it. lunch is soon. lets just bomb iraq
reincepreebz:
jkHARVARD: just a tiny bit. like the corner, of it
reincepreebz: the corner of iraq?
jkHARVARD: ya
jkHARVARD: that way Prez™ wasnt wrong
reincepreebz: is that a good reason to-
jkHARVARD: yes man i got lunch
reincepreebz: hold on. oh. OH
jkHARVARD: what
reincepreebz: spicer just f’ed up the holocaust something fierce
jkHARVARD: hahaha
reincepreebz: thats bad right
jkHARVARD: yeah. ppl will hate that
reincepreebz: so we’re good on iraq now?
jkHARVARD: probably. maybe do one to be sure
reincepreebz: one what
*jkHARVARD has logged off of AOL Instant Messenger