Exclusive! Jared Kushner’s Secret Chat Transcripts

Photo: Courtesy of CC/Flickr/Dominique A. Pineiro

Owen Ellickson, a writer and producer whose credits include The Office, Superstore, and Other Space, spent much of the presidential campaign tweeting revealingly false missives from inside Trumpland. Now, he has acquired a trove of leaked documents from inside the Trump White House, which Daily Intelligencer will publish over time as a series. We caution you that these documents are, as yet, unverified.

4/11/17, 2:25 p.m. Eastern

* reincepreebz has logged onto AOL Instant Messenger

reincepreebz: jared

reincepreebz: u there? weve got a problem

jkHARVARD: ?

reincepreebz: Prez™ on fox biz just now – watch intvw

jkHARVARD: ok

reincepreebz:

jkHARVARD: “we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake …”

reincepreebz: after that

jkHARVARD: “so I said we’ve just launched 59 missiles headed to Iraq …”

reincepreebz: that

jkHARVARD: …

reincepreebz:

jkHARVARD: OH

reincepreebz: ya

jkHARVARD: she corrected

reincepreebz: yeah but not great

jkHARVARD: well obvs not GREAT

jkHARVARD: hmm. ok

jkHARVARD: ARE we bombing Iraq?

reincepreebz: idk

reincepreebz: weren’t you there like yesterday? didn’t they say?

jkHARVARD: i was nodding. i can’t retain when i nod

reincepreebz:

jkHARVARD: u know the nod i do? w/ the chin? its a good expression

reincepreebz: yes jared its nice

reincepreebz: well we could ask mcmaster-

jkHARVARD: nah screw it. lunch is soon. lets just bomb iraq

reincepreebz:

jkHARVARD: just a tiny bit. like the corner, of it

reincepreebz: the corner of iraq?

jkHARVARD: ya

jkHARVARD: that way Prez™ wasnt wrong

reincepreebz: is that a good reason to-

jkHARVARD: yes man i got lunch

reincepreebz: hold on. oh. OH

jkHARVARD: what

reincepreebz: spicer just f’ed up the holocaust something fierce

jkHARVARD: hahaha

reincepreebz: thats bad right

jkHARVARD: yeah. ppl will hate that

reincepreebz: so we’re good on iraq now?

jkHARVARD: probably. maybe do one to be sure

reincepreebz: one what

*jkHARVARD has logged off of AOL Instant Messenger