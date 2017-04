Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

28 mins ago

Trump Snubs Brady After Brady Snubs Trump at Patriots White House Celebration

The quarterback, a “good friend” of Trump and the Super Bowl MVP, was not mentioned at the ceremony.

30 mins ago

Exxon Seeks Permission to Ignore Sanctions, Drill in Russia

Rex Tillerson’s old company wants a waiver to work with Russia’s state-owned oil company on a variety of drilling projects.

3:58 p.m.

Exclusive! Steve Bannon’s Leaked Oval Office Screenplay

“Too Much Man.”

2:41 p.m.

Malia Obama’s ‘Longtime Stalker’ Reported to Police

A 30-year-old man has been following the former First Daughter around New York.

1:59 p.m.

EPA May Scrap Limit on How Much Mercury Coal Plants Can Spew

The agency will “review” its support for the measure “in light of the recent change in administration.”

1:33 p.m.

As Mar-a-Lago Prepares to Close for the Season, Trump Lines Up a New Getaway

Residents of Bedminster, New Jersey, are already complaining about POTUS.

12:48 p.m.

An Ossoff Victory Would Not Have Saved the Democratic Party

They still face the intensely urgent matter of finding a new generation of leaders.

12:19 p.m.

8 Key Facts About Georgia’s Special Election

Jon Ossoff created an unusual and telling moment in American politics. Also: Don’t count him out yet.

11:59 a.m.

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz Will Not Seek Reelection

The Republican whose indifference to Trump’s corruption put the “oversight” in House Oversight Chair is returning to the private sector.

11:20 a.m.

Fox News Has Decided Bill O’Reilly Has to Go

It’s official. His apparent replacement in the 8 p.m. slot on the network is Tucker Carlson.

10:51 a.m.

As U.S. Frets Over Nuclear Test, North Korea Hosts Volleyball Games at Test Site

Meanwhile, Mike Pence says the U.S. will “meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response.”

10:48 a.m.

The Susan Rice Scandal Is Based on ‘Absolutely Nothing’: Report

And House Republicans know it. But they’re going to keep investigating it anyway.

10:00 a.m.

Convicted Murderer in Etan Patz Case Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison

Pedro Hernandez’s sentencing brings a close to the nearly 40-year-old missing-child case.

9:28 a.m.

NYPD Reportedly Investigating Death of New York Judge As ‘Suspicious’

Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman on New York’s top court.

8:00 a.m.

A Portrait of I. M. Pei at (Nearly) 100

Having conquered modernism, he moved beyond it to etch his legacy into the past century.

6:35 a.m.

Ossoff Falls Short of a Majority in Georgia House Race, Heads to Runoff

The Democrat disappointed those hoping for a knockout win in Tom Price’s old district, but he’ll get another shot on June 20.

5:59 a.m.

Trump Orders Review of Iran Nuclear Deal, Though Iran Is Complying

He’s directed his administration to look into whether it’s “vital to the national security interests of the United States.”

4:15 a.m.

Fox Is Reportedly Preparing for Bill O’Reilly’s Exit

As another woman accused him of sexual harassment, Fox News would not comment on whether he’ll ever return from vacation.

1:33 a.m.

The Trump Administration May Have Deported Its First Dreamer

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, has filed a lawsuit to obtain information about why he was sent back to Mexico.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

White House Refuses to Promise Insurers That It Won’t Sabotage Obamacare

Insurers came to Washington seeking reassurance that Trump wouldn’t abruptly cut off subsidies for low-income Americans. They left disappointed.