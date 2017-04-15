False Gunfire Report Triggers Penn Station Stampede, Injuring 16

Photo: Screencap/Erica Byfield/4NY/Twitter

16 people were injured when a stampede of terrified commuters rushed to escape Penn Station in New York City on Friday night following a false report of gunfire. The mayhem began when Amtrak police attempted to subdue a belligerent man in the station by shooting him with a taser. Bystanders mistook the popping sound of the taser for a gunshot and began to run away, which in turn triggered a chain reaction of panic throughout the station. Many in the crowd dropped their luggage and belongings as they fled, and some tripped and fell in the surge of people rushing to escape:

A look at the chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak police used a Taser on a man. Details: https://t.co/4eIk8Ak0k2 pic.twitter.com/RjcuwGX7NR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 14, 2017

Others hid in stores or behind pillars or other objects inside the station:

VIDEO: Chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak Police tasered an emotionally disturbed person #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/d17PZUlqw4 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 14, 2017

Here is video of police subduing the man after firing the taser:

Mass panic erupted at Penn Station this evening when police chased and tased a man inside the Amtrak waiting area pic.twitter.com/iqMpN4xseY — AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) April 14, 2017

Penn Station was already crowded on account of massive delays caused by a stalled NJ Transit train.

Aftermath of the stampede in Penn Station. It was crazy. Unclear what exactly sparked it. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/eKXFKDgTxV — Erica Byfield (@EricaByfield4NY) April 14, 2017

The panic even spread to the nearby Macy’s department store, where additional false reports of a shooting led to an evacuation:

Just had to evacuate @Macys in Herald Square. Lots of cops and ambulances. Ran down 7 flight of stairs. No idea what’s going on #nyc #macys pic.twitter.com/uRhNDMjMr5 — Betsy Weber (@betsyweber) April 14, 2017

Eventually, police were able to defuse the chaos and restore order in the area. The FDNY said on Friday night that 16 people were ultimately treated for non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the stampede at Penn Station.