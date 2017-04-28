Photo: CNN

President Trump was in the Oval Office Thursday, speaking with three Reuters reporters about the Chinese president Xi Jinping, when he stopped mid-thought to hand them each a piece of paper.

“Here, you can take that, that’s the final map of the numbers,” he said, according to a piece Reuters ran Thursday. Printed on the paper was a 2016 electoral map of the U.S. with the counties he won colored red, and those Hillary Clinton won colored blue. “It’s pretty good, right?”

If there was any doubt that Trump’s first 100 days didn’t give him the signature win he covets, it’s gone now. In search of something to brag about, he had to go all the way back to November. What makes it worse is that the maps are hardly worth bragging about; they may be more red than blue, but that’s a better indication of the square footage Trump won, not the voters.

“There were three of us in the interview … and he had a copy for each of us,” Jeff Mason, one of the three reporters in the room at the time, told CNN Friday morning. “It was just clear that the election … remains very much on his mind.”