Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

3 mins ago

Report: North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile, Fails

One day after Trump warned of a “major, major conflict” with North Korea, Pyongyang has reportedly tried (and failed) to launch a ballistic missile.

23 mins ago

Every Terrifying Thing That Donald Trump Did Lately

All the norms the president has already destroyed.

5:47 p.m.

Sheriff David Clarke’s Inmates Are Dying But Trump May Have a Job for Him Anyway

The controversial lawman is in line for an appointment at DHS.

5:31 p.m.

Here’s the Scorecard on Donald Trump’s First 100 Days

▶️ It’s dismal.

5:19 p.m.

Republican Uses Obama’s Wall Street Speaking Fee to Justify Dodd-Frank Repeal

A testament to the GOP’s shameless mendacity — and the former president’s misjudgment.

5:00 p.m.

Milo Yiannopoulos Just Got $12 Million to Troll More Liberals

There’s a strong case to be made that he got his new gig because he’s figured out how to get college campuses to riot.

4:54 p.m.

Conservative Radio Host Hugh Hewitt in Talks for MSNBC Show, Sources Say

Rumors of the deal are causing waves at the liberal cable network.

3:53 p.m.

Here’s the Electoral Map Trump Gave Reporters 170 Days After the Election

He interrupted a conversation about the Chinese president to produce three maps, printed in color, showing his Electoral College win last November.

3:50 p.m.

Right-Wing Ideological Commissar Jim DeMint Ousted From Heritage Foundation

A leading theory is that he helped screw up the Obamacare repeal-and-replace effort.

1:59 p.m.

Report: Corey Lewandowski Is Promising Clients Face Time With Trump

The president’s former campaign manager is offering clients meetings with “key members of the U.S. Administration,” according to Politico.

1:46 p.m.

Conservatives Angry That Biased Media Accurately Reports Who Gets Trump Tax Cuts

It’s “class warfare” to describe the distributional impact of tax policy.

1:39 p.m.

Congress Temporarily Avoids Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Deal

The federal government will be operational for at least one more week.

12:25 p.m.

State Department Moves to Rein In High-Flying Nikki Haley

Foreign-policy novice Nikki Haley has been a freelancing star at the UN, and the State Department seems to be quietly trying to reassert control.

10:57 a.m.

Trump Will Soon Decide If Secret JFK Files Are Made Public

The president has the power to give his conspiracy-theorist brethren a tremendous gift this year.

10:27 a.m.

Samantha Bee: Not the Correspondents’ Dinner Won’t Just Be an Anti-Trump Roast

And why nice weather can be bad for political activism.

10:14 a.m.

American Economic Growth Has Slowed to a Crawl

First-quarter growth hits a three-year low — but there’s reason to think the slowdown will prove temporary.

10:06 a.m.

The Specter of Illegitimacy Haunts Trump’s First 100 Days

A man who should not be president, and his enablers.

8:54 a.m.

Exclusive! Carter Page’s Dating Profile

“I like all types, provided you don’t work for any intelligence agencies, but what are the odds that you would?”

7:45 a.m.

Andrew Sullivan: Maybe America Wasn’t Crazy to Elect Donald Trump

It turns out that the requirements of governing might be the only thing capable of putting the GOP back on a course to sanity.

6:45 a.m.

Trump ‘Psyched’ to Kill NAFTA, Then Advisers Said It Would Hurt States He Won

It was easy to flip because, as he put it, “I’m a nationalist and a globalist.”