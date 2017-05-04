ISIS Calls Trump a ‘Stupid Idiot’

Photo: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

In the first ISIS statement on President Trump since his inauguration, the terror group’s spokesperson lashed out at the “stupid idiot” who now occupies the White House, according to NBC News. Other translations of the audio suggest that ISIS only meant to call Trump an “idiot,” or perhaps “harebrained” or “riffraff.”

In any case, ISIS thinks Trump is bad for the U.S. In addition to its grade-school-level taunt, the group said, “America, you have drowned and there is no savior.” It added, “You are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye.”

The most obvious sign, ISIS says, is that the U.S. is “run by a stupid idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is.”

The statement, which doesn’t mention Trump by name, ends more than two months of official silence by ISIS on Trump. While the Times reports that this “puzzled” some analysts, ISIS members themselves have explained why they don’t need to talk about Trump. He makes it clear through his own words that “he hates Muslims,” one member of ISIS told Politico. Trump’s doing all their work for them.