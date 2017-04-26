Ivanka Says U.S. Should Consider Admitting Syrian Refugees

In an interview with NBC News that aired Wednesday, first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump said admitting Syrian refugees into the U.S. “has to be part of the discussion” around ending the humanitarian crisis in the civil-war-ravaged country.

That’s quite a break from her father, who is so against the idea that both failed versions of his travel ban have included temporary suspensions of all refugee resettlement to the U.S. President Trump has previously expressed more support for “safe zones” within Syria than for bringing Syrians to the U.S.

But Ivanka sees Syria as a “global humanitarian crisis,” as she told NBC News’ Hallie Jackson. “We have to come together, and we have to solve it,” she added.

“Does that include opening the border to Syrian refugees in the U.S.?” Jackson asked.

“That has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough in itself,” Ivanka said.

The First Daughter appears to hold some sway over her father on the issue of Syria. Her brother Eric previously said that Ivanka’s reaction to images of injured children after a gas attack in Syria helped push President Trump toward bombing the country. Ivanka disputed that version of events this week, calling it a “flawed interpretation” of what happened.

Whether her opinion on the matter of refugees will change her father’s stance remains to be seen. If Trump does flip-flop on this issue though, it won’t sit well with those tweeting in their MAGA hats.

Let me think about that for a moment....No. Great discussion, thanks! https://t.co/VZl00Y0sB1 — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 26, 2017

Ivanka Trump is a globalist or at best incredibly misinformed & naive. She should not be advising Trump. https://t.co/c5UVPlaqNv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 26, 2017

IVANKA TRUMP on the Today Show Said taking in Syrian Refugees had to be in the discussion.



😡HELL NO😡and Help them THERE😡 pic.twitter.com/S9cLG22T0N — ZOLA for TRUMP!🇺🇸 (@InTheYear1611) April 26, 2017

Ivanka should not be making policy statements on #refugees that contradict @POTUS. Her comments are turning off Trump voters. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 26, 2017

Please tell me, Ivanka, where on the America First platform (that got your father elected) does it say Syrian refugees are our concern? — Duchess Robin🌹⚔ (@greeneyes0084) April 26, 2017