Macron and Le Pen Advance to Runoff for French Presidency

Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Centrist independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen look set to face each other in a runoff election for the French presidency, following the first round of nationwide voting on Sunday. Macron, a political novice, appears to have won the majority of the vote, with around 24 percent, while the populist Le Pen came in second, with at least 21 percent, according to preliminary estimates based on exit polls. They defeated a crowded field of nine other candidates to advance to the next and final round of voting on May 7. Their victories also signal a stark rejection of the two main political parties that have traditionally led France, the center-right Républicains and the Socialist Party, and the upcoming runoff will be the first time neither party is represented in a presidential election.

The Républicains’ François Fillon, a former front-runner, conceded defeat after seeing the exit poll numbers. He then immediately called on his supporters to back Macron against the anti-immigrant and anti-EU Le Pen and her far-right National Front party, warning that they represent “violence and intolerance.” Fillon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon each won less than 20 percent of the vote, according to exit polls. The Socialist Party candidate, Benoît Hamon, came in a distant fifth with just over 6 percent of the vote. He also urged his supporters to back Macron in the runoff.