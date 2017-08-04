Syrian Town That Suffered Alleged Chemical Attack Hit With New Airstrikes

Photo: Abdullah Hasan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Syrian town that was allegedly attacked by the Assad regime with chemical weapons earlier this week has been hit with new airstrikes, according to activists and residents. The rebel-held town, Khan Sheikhoun, was reportedly targeted again on Friday and Saturday. Though it has not been confirmed who conducted the airstrikes, only Syrian and Russian aircraft have been active in that part of Idlib province before.

Syrian activists say the Saturday strikes targeted a residential neighborhood in the town, killing at least one person.

She and her infant son are still sick from the exposure. "But I'll never surrender", she says — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) April 8, 2017

The Syrian regime stands accused of using weapons loaded with Sarin gas in an attack on Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday which killed at least 86 people — an attack which prompted military retaliation by the Trump administration on Thursday night. The airfield hit by that U.S. cruise missile strike was reportedly back in operation on Friday, and so it’s possible that the new airstrikes on the town were launched from the same base, Shayrat. In addition, some Syria experts have pointed out that the U.S. strike is unlikely to have seriously diminished the Syrian regime’s military capabilities, and the regime still has as many as 20 other airbases at its disposal. The Daily Beast reports that airstrikes have also been carried out on at least seven other towns since the U.S. intervention on Thursday.

There have been no reports that chemical weapons were used in any of the new attacks. It’s also not clear how many residents remain in Khan Sheikhoun to be targeted following Tuesday’s devastating strike — the Washington Post reports that it’s now a ghost town.