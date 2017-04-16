North Korea Parades Troubling New Missiles, Then Fails to Launch One

Photo: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday, North Korea did not celebrate its founder’s birthday by testing a new nuclear weapon as many had feared it would. Instead the North Korean regime literally paraded its missiles through Pyongyang, including new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems that arms experts had never seen before. North Korea didn’t test any of its missiles on Saturday, but they did on Sunday morning, and that test failed, according to military officials in the U.S. and South Korea. It was likely a medium range missile, and it reportedly exploded almost immediately after launch.

The unsuccessful test also coincided with Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival in South Korea on Sunday at the start of a four-nation Asia tour amidst increasing tensions between North Korea and the Trump administration. Defense Secretary James Mattis responded to the launch on Saturday night (U.S. time), seemingly speaking for the president and White House, and saying in a statement that, “The president and his military team are aware of North Korea’s most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment.” Later in South Korea, Pence called the test a “provocation,” but an unnamed White House official also told the New York Times that despite the “wide array of tools at disposal for the president should he choose to use them,” in the case of Sunday’s test, “if they took the time and energy to launch a missile that failed, we don’t need to expend any resources against that.”

So despite the harsh rhetoric and ultimatums from Trump and his administration, there will no U.S. response this time, it would seem.

Sunday’s missile test was North Korea’s fifth of the year. The reason it blew up is unknown, but such failures are a regular outcome for the regime. The Times has reported that the U.S., starting three years ago under President Obama, has conducted a covert electronic war against North Korea’s missile program, though the extent of its success is not clear. Obama apparently accelerated the program last year, and the Times notes that there has been a corresponding increase in the failure rate of North Korea’s tests since then.

However, during a large military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday morning to mark the annual “Day of the Sun” holiday, North Korea displayed a large collection of missile systems, as well as apparent missile-technology advancements, which alarmed arms and non-proliferation experts. There were both new configurations of existing missile systems, as well as what appeared to be two new canister ICBM launching systems which may have held new ICBMs. Whatever the canisters contained, the regime was clearly trying to demonstrate that, as it has repeatedly promised, it is developing long range intercontinental ballistic missiles which are capable of hitting the U.S., as well as missiles that utilize solid-fuel technology, which would enable North Korea to more easily transport and hide its missiles and launch them with less warning to international monitors.

Ultimately, the regime is trying to convince the world that it possesses second-strike capability, or will soon — which means that it would be able to respond to any first strike on North Korea with a devastating counterattack on the U.S. or its allies in the region, possibly including a nuclear-weapon payload.

Some nonproliferation experts warn that appearances can be deceiving, however, and that’s especially true when it comes to North Korea. For instance, it’s possible that the country was only displaying mockups of new ICBM systems on Saturday, rather than the functioning, or near-functioning, weapons themselves. Regardless, analysts seem to agree that the world should still be concerned about what Saturday’s parade indicated about North Korea’s gains and goals. For instance, while the regime may have only been showing off mockups, at the very least they were signally what they intended to build and showing that they have made progress toward that aim. So regarding the new ICBM canisters, they likely sought to show that they are successfully working towards a new concept of ICBM. The number of missiles on display was also a signal of how much they are prioritizing the weapon program. As one surprised nonproliferation analyst commented in response to the parade:

Another expert, Duyeon Kim, explained to the Japan Times that North Korea’s missile pageant was meant to send “a message to its own citizens and the international community that the regime is ‘powerful,’ has made ‘leaps’ in technological advancements and will not cave under U.S. pressure.”

Added Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, to NPR:

I think in the United States we sort of laugh at [the North Korean regime]. We treat them like they’re a little bit of a joke, but they don’t think they’re a joke. And I think the North Koreans long ago concluded that their weapons programs are a way of getting us to take them seriously. And so I think a lot of times, we have expectations for the North Koreans, and the North Koreans like to defy those expectations. They like to show us that they’re serious about this, that they really can do this and that if there is a joke, it’s on us, not them.

In Lewis’s opinion, the regime may have shown as many as three new ICBM systems on Saturday, and the overall demonstration was “bewildering” to him and other experts that watch the country’s missile program closely.

Indeed, Sunday’s unsucessful missile test may seem like a failed show of strength, but it is still part of a learning process for the regime’s arms makers. Despite the failures and possible U.S.-led cyber attacks on their systems, the regime has still been able to develop new missile technology and is unlikely to stop trying to make additional advancements so long as they see the possession of such weapons as integral to their survival. On the other hand, the regime has never successfully tested a long range ICBM which could reach the U.S.. It has conducted five nuclear weapon tests, and many analysts worried that it would try to test a sixth over the weekend. It is not known, however, if the regime has been able to build a nuclear warhead small enough to mount on a missile, or be able to survive reentry from space.

Aside from the new ICBM canisters, many of the rocket and missile systems on display during the parade on Saturday did not appear to be new, and some of the new-looking systems were actually just variations of older models or ones that had been reconfigured or cosmetically altered to seem new. The regime also unveiled two new solid-fuel missiles which have been tested but never before seen: a submarine-launched ballistic missile (with an intermediate range of 600 miles) that the country tested last year, and a similar land-based version which the North Koreans launched into the Sea of Japan in February. Most of North Korea’s missiles run on liquid fuel, which means they have to be fueled before firing, making the launches slower and missile systems easier to detect. Solid fuel missiles are preloaded and ready to fire, require a smaller fleet of support vehicles, and can be stored on submarines or easily-hidden mobile launchers.

Amidst the still-heightening tensions between North Korea and the U.S., The Diplomat’s Ankit Panda sees the new missile systems, whether they are ready to use or not, as an ominous development:

[M]ore so than ever, North Korea seems to be highlighting the perils of a preemptive first strike to the United States and South Korea. With every nuclear and ballistic missile test, its threat of inflicting unacceptable retaliatory damage against Seoul and, eventually, Washington becomes more credible.



What’s more, we’re likely still in for a sixth nuclear test sooner or later. Even though Pyongyang withheld from testing this weekend amid rumors of possible retaliation by the United States, North Korea is still looking to improve its missile know-how. Moreover, the long-dreaded ICBM flight test also might not be too far off now. Given the ever-growing number of [transporter erector launchers] — both wheeled and tracked — North Korea may soon field nuclear forces amply large that a conventional U.S.-South Korea first strike may find it impossible to fully disarm Pyongyang of a nuclear retaliatory capability. That would give the North Korean regime what it’s always sought with its nuclear and ballistic missile program: an absolute guarantee against coercive removal.

