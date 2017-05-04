Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

24 mins ago

NYC Taxi Cab Medallions Are Getting Pretty Cheap

They are now going for less than $250,000, compared to more than $1 million just a few years ago.

4:27 p.m.

Kushner Hires Horror-Film Publicist to Run PR for His New White House Office

Sounds like the right guy for the job.

3:48 p.m.

Trump Will Help Democrats Solve Their ‘Midterm Falloff’ Problem

Democrats turn out much more strongly in midterms when there is a GOP president, and the current GOP president should really energize them.

3:24 p.m.

How China’s Leader Is Playing Donald Trump

Xi Jinping has quickly learned how to turn Trump’s bluster and bravado to his own considerable advantage.

2:34 p.m.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry Elevated to NSC’s Top Committee

He’s the first former Dancing With the Stars contestant to sit on the body charged with protecting the nation.

1:49 p.m.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley Spoke for 15-Plus Hours to Protest Gorsuch

“Change the nominee. Protect the integrity of the court.”

1:09 p.m.

With Sheriff Joe Arpaio Out, His Notorious ‘Tent City’ Jail Is Shutting Down

Maricopa County’s new sheriff called the facility a “circus.”

12:12 p.m.

Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council

The right-wing radio host will no longer have a seat on one of the most powerful advisory councils on planet Earth.

10:57 a.m.

Zombie Trumpcare Is Dead Again

The White House hoped to engineer a come-from-behind win on health care this week. It failed.

10:46 a.m.

ISIS Calls Trump a ‘Stupid Idiot’

The terror group said Trump is proof that the U.S. is “bankrupt.”

10:27 a.m.

First Congressional Special Election of the Trump Era Provides Some Surprises

There was no huge turnout, and no win for former Bernie Sanders operatives, in a special election for a safely Democratic House seat in California.

10:19 a.m.

Russia Tries to Blame Syrian Rebels for Chemical Attack As the Death Toll Rises

The United States and Russia will be at odds in the United Nations Security Council meeting Wednesday.

9:08 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Says She Does Criticize Her Dad — Just Not in Public

She responded to her critics in an interview with CBS.

8:24 a.m.

Before This Is Over, Republicans Are Going to Wish Hillary Clinton Won

Republicans thought nothing could be worse for them than a third Democratic term. They’re finding out what worse really looks like.

6:32 a.m.

Federal Court Says LGBT Workers Are Protected Under the 1964 Civil Rights Act

The ruling is a major victory for gay rights, though the question will probably end up before the Supreme Court.

4:37 a.m.

Neil Gorsuch Accused of Plagiarizing Parts of His Book and an Academic Article

The White House called it a “last-second smear,” but some experts said that at the very least, his book contains sloppy attributions.

12:33 a.m.

Tillerson Says U.S. ‘Has Spoken Enough’ After Latest North Korean Missile Launch

Despite more tough talk, the Trump administration’s North Korea strategy remains vague.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly’s Future at Fox News Is in Rupert Murdoch’s Hands

Insiders say Murdoch’s instinct will be to protect O’Reilly as long as possible.

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

The de Blasio–Cuomo Beef Is No Meek Mill–Drake Feud, Says Mayor

He was asked about his relationship with Governor Cuomo on Hot 97’s morning show.

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

The Most Ridiculous Questions From Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearings

▶️ “That’s the easiest question of the day. Thank you.”