NYC’s New Ferry Network Is Launching in May

The NYC Ferry (née Citywide Ferry) is going to be up and running by May 1, says Mayor Bill de Blasio. The new Rockaway route and the existing East River route, with updated ferries, will be the first to open. The South Brooklyn boats are expected to start chugging in June, and the Astoria line in August.

The new, booze-optional transportation option will take commuters from Beach 108th Street to the Brooklyn Army Terminal and Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan. Shipyards in Alabama and Louisiana are manufacturing the ferry fleet, the first of which has made its thousand-mile-plus trip up the East Coast.

Two more routes will open next summer: Soundview, in the Bronx, and the Lower East Side in Manhattan. The city is partially subsidizing the ferry ride, so it will cost $2.75 per trip, though free transfers won’t be available to subways or buses. The ferries are temporarily called Hull 200, but New York’s second-graders are going to eventually pick the names. Their suggestions so far include Friendship Express and Lunchbox, and they’re also researching maritime history for some good ideas, making the city’s elementary-school students more responsible than the entire internet.