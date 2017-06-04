Report: Trump Weighing Military Action Against Syria

Photo: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images

A day after President Trump said his attitude toward Syrian president Bashar al-Assad “has changed very much” following this week’s chemical attack, CNN provides an idea of what that actually means. In meetings with members of Congress, Trump has said he’s considering military action as retaliation for the attack, CNN reports.

Trump is said to be discussing options with Defense Secretary James Mattis and relying on the judgment of the retired four-star general.

Among the options on the table, CNN says, is a plan to disable Syria’s ability to use chemical weapons. But as reporter Barbara Starr noted on air, that would be a significant military operation. Nevertheless, she added, the Pentagon has a plan for getting that done.

Complicating matters, Starr noted, is the presence of Russian officials in Syria. There’s a “huge concern,” she said, that a strike on Assad’s chemical capabilities would unintentionally involve Russians.