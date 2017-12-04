Russia’s Foreign Minister Rips Trump As Tillerson Talks Begin

Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

Before he sat down for a closed-door meeting with U.S. secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States against carrying out an air strike on Syria similar to the one launched last week. Lavrov called the strike a “an unlawful attack against Syria” and added that Russia considers it “fundamentally important not to let these actions happen again.”

Lavrov didn’t limit his criticism of the U.S. to the cruise-missile strike on the Syrian airfield: He knocked the entire foreign-policy message coming out of Washington, D.C., saying Russia has “a lot of questions regarding the very ambiguous and contradictory ideas on a whole range of bilateral and international issues.” He even pointed out that all the vacancies in the U.S. State Department make it difficult to tell what’s going on in the U.S. capital.

Later, as Lavrov and Tillerson sat down, Russian president Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian TV and issued his own dire assessment of U.S.–Russian relations. “The working level of confidence in Russian–American relations, especially at the military level, under the administration of Donald Trump, has not improved, but rather worsened,” he said.

Putin’s assessment comes a day after the Trump administration accused Russia of orchestrating a “disinformation campaign” to cover up the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province. While much of the world agrees that the chemical attack was launched by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, Russia insists that the chemical weapons belonged to the rebels.

Syria and Russia “have sought to confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people in this and earlier attacks,” according to an intelligence assessment released by the White House.

While Lavrov and Putin were less than welcoming to Tillerson on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov came out throwing haymakers. “In general, primitiveness and loutishness are very characteristic of the current rhetoric coming out of Washington. We’ll hope that this doesn’t become the substance of American policy,” he told Russian state-owned TV. “As a whole, the administration’s stance with regards to Syria remains a mystery. Inconsistency is what comes to mind first of all.”