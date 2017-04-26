Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration hosted a briefing on the situation in North Korea, but instead of sending officials to Capitol Hill, it decided to shuttle all 100 lawmakers about two miles for a briefing at the White House, for what is starting to sound like a not-all-that-productive session. It began as a high-school field trip, with better coach-bus parking and more people in suits:

Live at the US Capitol and rare, possibly strange scene of 100 US senators getting on a bus for the WH #jebbartletw… https://t.co/c3ymlv9egD — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 26, 2017

Senators board busses (!) to head 1.5 miles over to the White House for a briefing on North Korea. pic.twitter.com/YtZEa75EuN — Julie Percha (@juliepercha) April 26, 2017

Senators boarding buses for White House include Armed Services Chair McCain, Appropriations Vice Chair Leahy & MT Sen Tester. pic.twitter.com/4eJmy4J4ii — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 26, 2017

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had requested the briefing, and Trump reportedly seized the opportunity to invite all the lawmakers over to his house because “he’s a gracious host,” according to ABC News. The senators actually went to the Eisenhower Executive Building — on White House grounds still — which has an auditorium big enough to accommodate the group. It was turned into a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility to allow officials to speak openly about classified information. The briefing was led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats. President and gracious host Trump also planned to stop by, and he literally did only that:

.@POTUS spent 14 minutes at the all-Senators briefing on North Korea at the Executive Office Building — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 26, 2017

Dem senator says Trump briefly showed at NoKo briefing, did his "ridiculous adjective" bit.



"about 80 sets of invisible eyes rolling" — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 26, 2017

National security adviser H.R. McMaster also reportedly attended. Officials released a brief readout soon after the meeting that didn’t give away too many details, but notably did not mention military action, saying, “The president’s approach aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures.”

NEW: Tillerson, Mattis and Coats release joint statement on all-Senator briefing on North Korea policy review: https://t.co/QyhFmdLYl6 pic.twitter.com/7Mywz3n77d — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2017

Some senators gave a bit more candid recap of the briefing:

“It’s not like we learned some earth-shaking thing that’s going to happen tomorrow," said the senator about the N. Korea briefing. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) April 26, 2017