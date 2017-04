Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11:42 a.m.

Some of the Most Racist Moments in Fox News History

▶️ “Congresswoman, you saw what happened to Whitney Houston: Step away from the crack pipe.”

11:10 a.m.

Mnuchin: Our Tax Cuts for the Rich Are Not About Cutting Taxes for the Rich

Trump’s Treasury Secretary needs to get way better at lying about tax cuts.

11:08 a.m.

United Airlines Changes Policies After Review of Passenger-Dragging Incident

They’ll be increasing the incentives for people to give up their seats on overbooked flights, and won’t bump passengers who have already boarded.

11:05 a.m.

Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon Have Dueling White House Whiteboards

Dysfunction between the president’s top advisers is only one of the tasty morsels in a wide-ranging Politico piece on the mess in the White House.

10:41 a.m.

Fordham University Shows Why Liberals Should Fight for Campus Free Speech

The school’s attempts to squelch pro-Palestinian advocacy show what happens to liberal causes where free-speech norms are weak.

10:41 a.m.

Trump Vows to Perpetuate a Health Crisis Affecting Millions of U.S. Citizens

Trump promises not to let Democrats “bail out Puerto Rico with your tax dollars.” (Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens who supply “tax dollars.”)

10:30 a.m.

Is a Management Shake-up Looming at Fox News?

Network co-president Bill Shine is on edge about his job, say sources.

10:01 a.m.

Zombie Trumpcare Getting a Chilly Reception From Senate Republicans

If the House succeeds in passing a revised version of the American Health Care Act, it faces many trials in the Senate that could unravel it all.

9:47 a.m.

Why Richard Spencer Wants to Ban Football

“If I could wave a magic wand, I would absolutely,” the self-avowed white nationalist told a crowd at Auburn U.

6:11 a.m.

Rex Tillerson Is in No Rush to Fill Vacant State Department Positions

His spokesman compared his restructuring process to mapping out the wreck of the Titanic.

5:21 a.m.

Chaffetz Takes Weeks-Long Leave From Congress Owing to Foot Surgery

He says it has nothing to do with his recently announced plan to leave before the end of his term.

3:04 a.m.

Hours After Floating Threat to Scrap NAFTA, Trump Says He’ll Renegotiate

After White House aides said a withdrawal order was in the works, the president assured Canada and Mexico that he just wants to bring it “up to date.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

At Tax-Overhaul Rollout, Trump Officials Unveil Their Plan to Make a Plan

Gary Cohn and Steve Mnuchin introduced the “Biggest Individual and Business Tax Cut in American History,” details to be determined.

Yesterday at 6:43 p.m.

A Frustrated and Confused Trump Wants to Bust Up the 9th Circuit

Believing in error that an appeals court made a district court decision he could have avoided, the president lashes out ineffectually at judges again.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

White Hopes Opens New Office Devoted to Encouraging Fear of Immigrants

Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement will aid the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants (unless those victims are undocumented).

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

Georgia’s Election on Track to Become Most Expensive House Race Ever

The candidates have spent $14 million so far and heavy punches aren’t even being thrown yet.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Here’s Another Good Omen for Democrats in 2018

Usually the House minority party isn’t popular this early in a midterm cycle. But the Dems are now.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Ivanka Says U.S. Should Consider Admitting Syrian Refugees

That’s quite a break from her father.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

The Entire Senate Went on Field Trip to White House to Learn About North Korea

Senator McConnell requested the briefing, and Trump demanded that the lawmakers come to his home because he’s “a gracious host.”

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

President Donald Trump Is Making His First Trip Back to NYC

He will meet with Australian prime minister (and frenemy) Malcolm Turnbull aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid.