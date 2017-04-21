Staten Island Really Wants a Gondola Connecting It to New Jersey

Photo: Leitner-Poma of America

If there’s a New York City transportation problem to be had, someone is probably going to propose a gondola to fix it. The latest gondola endeavor is brought to you by Staten Island, where a cable car is on tour through the end of April to promote the idea of an aerial tram connecting Staten Island to Bayonne, New Jersey.

The @SIEDC wants to build a gondola system for Staten Island commuters — would you ride this? https://t.co/7BFWWm9V67 pic.twitter.com/DCnSAbhFQR — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) April 21, 2017

The gondola would remedy some of the borough’s transportation woes, and could deliver residents to Lower Manhattan in a little more than a half-hour. (A six-minute gondola ride to Jersey, and then an alleged 27-minute trip on the PATH to the city, according to the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation or SIEDC. ) Right now the SIEDC is trying to raise funds for a feasibility study. The estimated cost of the entire project is $60 million, says the Staten Island Advance.



But for now, the closest Staten Islanders will get to the real thing is a gondola on the back of a flatbed truck in various parking lots throughout Staten Island.