Staten Island Really Wants a Gondola Connecting It to New Jersey

If there’s a New York City transportation problem to be had, someone is probably going to propose a gondola to fix it. The latest gondola endeavor is brought to you by Staten Island, where a cable car is on tour through the end of April to promote the idea of an aerial tram connecting Staten Island to Bayonne, New Jersey.
The gondola would remedy some of the borough’s transportation woes, and could deliver residents to Lower Manhattan in a little more than a half-hour. (A six-minute gondola ride to Jersey, and then an alleged 27-minute trip on the PATH to the city, according to the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation or SIEDC. ) Right now the SIEDC is trying to raise funds for a feasibility study. The estimated cost of the entire project is $60 million, says the Staten Island Advance.
But for now, the closest Staten Islanders will get to the real thing is a gondola on the back of a flatbed truck in various parking lots throughout Staten Island.