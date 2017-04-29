Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of demonstrators assembled in Washington, D.C on Saturday afternoon to participate in the People’s Climate March, a protest which sought to draw attention to the threat of human-driven climate change, as well as rally against the anti-environment policies of the new Trump administration. The total crowd size is still not clear, but it looked pretty massive based on tv and social media coverage of the event:

Wow: enormous crowd for the Climate March today, just a week after the March for Science. People are fired up.pic.twitter.com/oz9PtdgpK3 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 29, 2017

Time-lapse, bird's-eye video shows thousands of protesters marching toward White House for action on climate change https://t.co/yoYEIbNWAO pic.twitter.com/jNpi7WceZi — CNN (@CNN) April 29, 2017

It was also an unseasonably hot and humid day in the U.S. capital, with temperatures expected to peak around 90 degrees, just one degree short of the highest recorded temperature ever for April 29 in the city, and the heat index expected to reach as high as 97 by the early evening.

Though the Washington march is expected to be the largest, other marches were planned on Saturday in dozens of additional U.S. cities, as well as around the world.

And they're on the move! Atmosphere is just like a parade #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/Ddi5GgvP0e — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

"The D.C. #ClimateMarch is going to be huge." "Traffic is going to be snarled." I was skeptical. But they were right, this is a big crowd pic.twitter.com/PAKVsPPLWg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 29, 2017

And as was the case with the previous weekend’s March for Science, some protesters got extra-creative with their sign game, albeit with a more confrontational tone towards the Trump administration. President Trump, and many in his administration and the Republican Party, don’t believe that the accelerating change in the planet’s climate is being driven by human activity, despite that being the consensus conclusion of the scientific community and many other world governments. In his first 100 days in office, President Trump and his allies have sought to undo as many of President Obama’s efforts to combat climate change as they could, and Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is a longtime denier of human-driven climate change.

AFGE #EPA union members at #peoplesclimate march, chanting "EPA is here to stay," some wearing "silenced" masks. Most couldn't give names. pic.twitter.com/TPC5UyGLFP — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) April 29, 2017

Folks start chanting "shame" as the March moves past Trump's hotel #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/ToFS9L94rf — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) April 29, 2017

And so the puns begin. @nhbaptiste and I are out and about covering the DC climate march for @MotherJones today. pic.twitter.com/jzuuODpmrL — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 29, 2017

I think I found the best sign pic.twitter.com/QVXYqtfNR3 — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) April 29, 2017

This is the best sign from the Climate March. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/2NxgnEVPes — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 29, 2017