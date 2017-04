Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

19 mins ago

The Most Ridiculous Questions From Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearings

▶️ “That’s the easiest question of the day. Thank you.”

29 mins ago

New Polls Show Democrat Ossoff Still Doing Well in Georgia Special Election

Despite GOP claims that their negative ads had knocked him down a peg, Ossoff is still within reach of a majority in the latest public polls.

6:06 p.m.

Alex Jones and Roger Stone Are Starting to Think Jared Kushner Is Illuminati

Trump’s longtime ally tells the Infowars host that Kushner has been feeding anti–Steve Bannon stories to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

5:58 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Responds to Accusations That She’s ‘Complicit’

“I don’t know what it means to be complicit,” the First Daughter said in a preview of a CBS This Morning interview.

3:34 p.m.

The White House Is Reportedly Considering a Carbon Tax

Some in the Trump administration are leaking word of the proposal, even as the White House officially denies it is considering any such thing.

1:55 p.m.

Spicer Blames Obama’s ‘Weakness’ for Assad’s Apparent Chemical Attack

The attack came days after the Trump administration indicated that it is comfortable with the Syrian dictator remaining in power.

1:44 p.m.

Susan Rice Becomes the Face of the Trump Counter-Narrative on Russia

Trump defenders no longer have to charge shadowy “deep state” operatives with conspiring against the 45th president.

11:00 a.m.

L Train Apocalypse May Be Slightly Shorter Than Expected

The MTA now expects the repairs to take 15 months instead of 18.

10:35 a.m.

Trump May Make Visitors to U.S. Hand Over Their Social-Media Passwords

“Extreme vetting” may require even short-term visitors from U.S. allies to hand over their phones, passwords, finances, and ideological views.

8:55 a.m.

Third Black Employee Sues Fox News for Racial Discrimination

The employee, Monica Douglas, alleges that she was subjected to years of racist slurs by the network’s former comptroller.

8:27 a.m.

Trump Is Failing at Policy, But Winning His Race Wars

His message of tribalism is his most successful and dangerous accomplishment.

7:00 a.m.

Kirsten Gillibrand Is Becoming a Progressive Champion. Is a 2020 Run Next?

The Democrats’ most unlikely holy warrior smells rebellion in the air.

6:27 a.m.

White House Said to Have Plan for Even-Less-Popular Health-Care Bill

GOP representatives say they’re close to unveiling a proposal that would weaken protections for people with preexisting conditions.

4:50 a.m.

Sessions Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Police Reforms

The attorney general ordered a review of police reform agreements nationwide to ensure they don’t violate the Trump administration’s principles.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Jared Kushner Went to Iraq Because the Pentagon Knows How Trump Operates

“You have to understand where the levers are,” said a defense official. “You don’t have to like it, but that is where they are.”

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Sebastian Gorka Spoke Out in Support of a Racist, Anti-Semitic Hungarian Militia

This is just the latest sign that Gorka, ostensibly a counterterrorism expert, has deep ties to Hungary’s far-far-right.

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

Devin Nunes Isn’t a Joke Back Home

The much-derided chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is not in any kind of tangible political trouble in his conservative district.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

Report: Blackwater Founder in Secret Talks for Trump With Putin Associate

An explosive new report from the Washington Post alleges the shadowy founder of the Blackwater security firm held secret talks in the Seychelles.

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

Donald Trump Gives His First Paycheck to the National Park Service

A total of $78,333.32.

Yesterday at 5:42 p.m.

Congressional Democrats Warm to Bernie Sanders’s Agenda

In 2015, Sanders’s “free college” bill had zero co-sponsors. The one introduced Monday already has five.