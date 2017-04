Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

9 mins ago

Senate Confirms Gorsuch

Big questions now include Gorsuch’s impact on the Court, the fight’s impact on the Senate, and the possibility Trump will get to fill another vacancy.

19 mins ago

What We Know About the U.S. Military Strike Against Syria

U.S. warships fired missiles at a Syrian air base in response to the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons on civilians.

26 mins ago

Trump’s Syria Strike Is Latest Sign of Steve Bannon’s Waning Influence

Two sources close to Bannon say he argued against the strike, on the grounds it didn’t serve America’s interests.

12:16 p.m.

Hijacked Truck Plows Into Pedestrians, Killing at Least 3 in Stockholm

The latest in a line of truck attacks hits the Swedish capital.

11:58 a.m.

Tim Tebow Shocks Everybody by Belting a Homer in His First Minor League At-bat

▶️ You have to see it to believe it.

11:12 a.m.

March Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations

After predictions of a big month, the official jobs report for March showed growth slowing to 98,000 jobs, though the unemployment rate did drop.

11:06 a.m.

Both Bannon and Priebus Are Reportedly on Trump’s Chopping Block

Meanwhile, the battle between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner rages.

11:04 a.m.

Trump’s Jacksonian Attack on Syria

Like Andrew Jackson, Trump believes in speedy, incredibly violent force, taken without consultation with Congress, to deter evildoers such as Assad.

10:38 a.m.

After Trump’s Syria Air Strikes, the Alt-Right Is Not Alright

“I guess Trump wasn’t ‘Putin’s puppet’ after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet.”

9:02 a.m.

Why Did Syria Still Have Chemical Weapons?

An arms-control expert looks at how a 2013 U.N. deal failed, and how Trump’s missile strike flips the calculus in a complex conflict.

8:00 a.m.

Mitt Romney Could Become Oldest Popularly Elected Freshman Senator

Most over-70 senators join the upper chamber a bit earlier, so Mitt would be the oldest freshman to be popularly elected if he runs and wins in 2018.

12:14 a.m.

The Trump Doctrine: Unpredictability and Incoherence

With little notice, the candidate who promised to avoid military conflict in the Middle East has become an interventionist.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Preet Bharara Isn’t Running for Anything

In his first public appearance since being fired, he mocked Trump and disappointed those who wanted him to seek higher office.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

Trump Weighs ‘Saturation Strike’ Against Syrian Government

The strikes would likely kill Russian soldiers and mark 180-degree shift in the White House’s policy towards Syria.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

Things Trump’s Said About China That President Xi Jinping Might Hold Against Him

▶️ “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country.”

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Mitt Romney Is Toying With a Senate Run From Utah

He’ll only do it though if Senator Orrin Hatch retires and gives his blessing.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Republicans Suddenly Getting Nervous About a Special Election in Kansas

The House district represented by Mike Pompeo looked unassailable just days ago. No more.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Trump Boasts of Historically Successful 13 Weeks of Presidency

It has not been successful or 13 weeks.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Trump Says ‘Something Should Happen’ to Assad After Chemical Attack in Syria

The president is reportedly weighing military action in Syria.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

GOP’s New Idea on Preexisting Conditions Is Actually an Old, Bad Idea

It’s been tried, and it didn’t work the first time.