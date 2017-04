Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

15 mins ago

Devin Nunes Isn’t a Joke Back Home

The much-derided chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is not in any kind of tangible political trouble in his conservative district.

26 mins ago

Report: Blackwater Founder in Secret Talks for Trump With Putin Associate

An explosive new report from the Washington Post alleges the shadowy founder of the Blackwater security firm held secret talks in the Seychelles.

6:23 p.m.

Donald Trump Gives His First Paycheck to the National Parks Service

A total of $78,333.32.

5:42 p.m.

Congressional Democrats Warm to Bernie Sanders’s Agenda

In 2015, Sanders’s “free college” bill had zero co-sponsors. The one introduced Monday already has five.

3:29 p.m.

Trump Barely Even Pretending Any More Not to be a Kleptocrat

The pathetically weak “separation” between the president and his office keeps getting weaker.

3:25 p.m.

After Meeting With Trump, Egypt’s Leader Notes His ‘Unique Personality’

After a warm White House reception for a leader the Obama administration had shied away from because of human-rights concerns.

3:23 p.m.

The Filibuster Deserves to Die

If the Democrats’ attempt to block Gorsuch leads to the abolition of the filibuster, that would be a good thing.

2:23 p.m.

Democrats Have the Votes for a Filibuster of Gorsuch

In response, the GOP seems ready to go nuclear.

1:02 p.m.

At Least 11 People Killed in Explosion in St. Petersburg Metro

Dozens more were injured in the blast in the subway system of Russia’s second-largest city.

12:11 p.m.

Fox News’ Julie Roginsky Files Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit

The post-scandal nightmare at the cable network continues.

10:20 a.m.

President Applauds Fox News’ Coverage of the ‘Crooked Scheme’ Against Him

Trump live-tweets his Monday-morning intelligence briefing (a.k.a. Fox & Friends).

9:10 a.m.

McConnell Admits the ‘Rule’ That Blocked Merrick Garland Is Not Actually a Rule

“No Supreme Court Justice in a president’s last year” turns out to really mean “No Supreme Court Justice in Obama’s last year.”

8:00 a.m.

PissPigGranddad, the Punk-Rock Florist Who Fought ISIS in Syria, Is Coming Home

Brace Belden became a radical icon when he went to take up arms against terrorists, build a socialist utopia, and tweet jokes about the revolution.

3:20 a.m.

Gorsuch Filibuster Gains One Democratic Vote, Loses Another

Now it’s up to eight undecided Democrats to determine whether McConnell is forced to go “nuclear.”

12:02 a.m.

Jared Kushner Goes to Iraq Because He Doesn’t Have Enough on His Plate

He’s also revamping the federal government, solving the opioid crisis, brokering Middle East peace, and managing relations with China and Mexico.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Here’s What Democrats Need to Do to Take Congress in 2018

Will the race portend a sea change for 2018? The most up-for-grabs midterm seats in an election year that could be epic.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Will Anti-Trump Fury Help Flip the Electoral Map for Democrats?

Democrats are donating millions in the hopes that a special-election win for Jon Ossoff in Newt Gingrich’s old seat rattles the White House.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Michael Flynn Initially Failed to Disclose Russia-Linked Income

And the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says he’s treating Flynn’s immunity request with “healthy skepticism.”

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Federal Judge Says Trump Incited Violence at Campaign Rally, Lawsuit Can Proceed

A federal judge has ruled that what Trump says actually matters, and in the case of a campaign rally last year, plausibly incited violence.

Yesterday at 11:44 a.m.

Hundreds Dead, Many Missing After Floodwaters and Mudslides Hit Colombian City

It’s the worst natural disaster the country has faced in decades.