Trump Invites Philippines President Duterte to White House

President Donald Trump invited the controversial populist president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, to the White House during a “very friendly” phone call on Saturday. Duterte has become internationally notorious for his use of state-sanctioned death squads and vigilantism as part of the Philippines’ war on drugs, a widely-condemned extrajudicial campaign which has resulted in the murders of thousands of drug suspects in less than a year. Duterte also called former President Barack Obama a “son of a whore” and told him to “go to hell” last year after Obama raised questions about the anti-drug bloodshed, prompting the Obama administration to cancel a planned meeting between the two leaders during Obama’s trip to Asia in September. Now, under Trump, Duterte has an official invitation to the White House.

Trump and Duterte “discussed the fact that the Philippines is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs,” the North Korea crisis, and “the importance of the United States-Philippines alliance, which is now heading in a very positive direction” during the phone call, according to the White House. Trump apparently “enjoyed the conversation” and offered to host Duterte at the White House at some undetermined point in the future. Trump also told Duterte that he looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November during a planned trip to Asia.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that the relationship with Duterte was more about cooperating against North Korea than an indication that the Trump administration does not care about human rights. Priebus additionally claimed that the issue of human rights “stands very high at the top of the list,” of the White House’s priorities, citing President Trump’s recent military retaliation against the Assad regime in Syria over its use of chemical weapons.

Trump and Duterte spoke once before in December, at which time Trump — who has repeatedly sought to paint undocumented immigrants in the U.S. as criminals and racists — reportedly praised Duterte’s war on drugs, telling him that he thought he was dealing with the problem in the “right way” and wishing the campaign “continued success.” Trump apparently offered a White House invitation then as well, but his transition team never confirmed the invite or Trump’s praise of Duterte’s drug war tactics.

Duterte’s use of extrajudicial violence has been condemned by human rights groups and many world governments. More than an estimated 7,600 people have been killed by police and vigilantes in the Philippines as a result of Duterte’s brutal campaign against drug use, which he put in place after taking office last May. The dead include suspected drug dealers as well as an unknown number of innocent, mostly-poor Pilipinos who have been mistaken for criminals or simply caught up in the bloodshed. Duterte has also claimed that he himself has partaken in the killing of drug criminals, and has declared that he would be “happy to slaughter” the millions of drug addicts in the country — in an apparent endorsement of the tactics Hitler used in the Holocaust. (He later apologized to Jews for the Hitler reference.) In February, Duterte also said he was going to try to widen the drug war’s scope by lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 years old, meaning more children could be targeted by the violence if Duterte’s plan is approved the country’s Congress.