As Mar-a-Lago Prepares to Close for the Season, Trump Lines Up a New Getaway

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump’s well-known preference for spending his weekends outside of Washington will soon hit a snag when Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach resort, shuts down for the summer season. The president isn’t planning to spend more time in the lonely White House residence though. He’s going to start weekending in New Jersey instead, Politico reports.

If Mar-a-Lago was the winter White House, all indications point to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey serving as its summer counterpart. That’s already got local residents spooked.

Bedminster got a taste of what it will be like to have Trump in town last year when he holed up in the club to interview potential cabinet members and humiliate Mitt Romney. Streets closures created headaches and those that remain opened were snarled with traffic as the local government was forced to pay out thousands in overtime to police.

While it’s unclear how often Trump will visit Bedminster and what effect it will have on the small town, complaints about the mounting bill for his weekends away from the White House are sure to continue. It’s not just his political opponents knocking the president for this either.

“I do wish that he would spend more time in Washington, D.C. That’s what we have the White House for,” Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said in Iowa Tuesday. She said Trump’s frequent visits to Florida have “ been bothering not just me, but some other members of our caucus,” and added that she intends to talk to Trump about it.

Don’t expect Trump to back down on this one though. Bedminster is where the “special people” are, as he said last year. Trump loves this place so much he once planned to spend all of eternity there. That is, until the local officials denied his request to build a 19-foot tall stone mausoleum in the middle of his golf course.