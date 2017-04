Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

18 mins ago

Trump Weighs ‘Saturation Strike’ Against Syrian Government

The strikes would likely kill Russian soldiers and mark 180-degree shift in the White House’s policy towards Syria.

6:22 p.m.

Trump’s China Comments Could Make His Meeting With Its President a Bit Awkward

▶️ “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country.”

5:48 p.m.

Mitt Romney Is Toying With a Senate Run From Utah

He’ll only do it though if Senator Orrin Hatch retires and gives his blessing.

4:36 p.m.

Republicans Suddenly Getting Nervous About a Special Election in Kansas

The House district represented by Mike Pompeo looked unassailable just days ago. No more.

4:14 p.m.

Trump Boasts of Historically Successful 13 Weeks of Presidency

It has not been successful or 13 weeks.

4:00 p.m.

Trump Says ‘Something Should Happen’ to Assad After Chemical Attack in Syria

The president is reportedly weighing military action in Syria.

1:42 p.m.

GOP’s New Idea on Preexisting Conditions Is Actually an Old, Bad Idea

It’s been tried, and it didn’t work the first time.

1:01 p.m.

Trump’s Top Economic Adviser Backs Breaking Up the Big Banks

The Trump administration has assembled a long list of popular, left-wing policies that it has shown no intention of actually trying to pass.

12:44 p.m.

Republicans Tearing Each Other to Pieces Over Trumpcare Debacle

It’s the Night of the Long Knives for the fine-tuned machine.

12:42 p.m.

Senate Goes Nuclear, Eliminates Filibuster for Supreme Court Confirmations

The long-awaited GOP move to force confirmation of Neil Gorsuch and future nominees by a simple majority has finally happened.

12:22 p.m.

NYC’s New Ferry Network Is Launching in May

The boats don’t yet have names, so the city’s second-graders are tasked with picking them.

11:56 a.m.

Russia Bans Image of Putin With Long Eyelashes and Lipstick

And in the process, ensures it’s published on news sites across the world.

11:21 a.m.

Devin Nunes Steps Aside From Russia Investigation

Nunes will leave the gig to spend more time defending himself against ethics charges.

10:33 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. Is Reportedly Talking About Running for Governor of New York

The president’s eldest son says the “politics bug bit” him.

10:15 a.m.

Jared Kushner Is One of Trump’s Top Advisers on U.S.-China Policy

To prepare for his meeting with Xi Jinping, Trump is relying on the expertise of his son-in-law, an oil executive, and a 93-year-old man.

9:47 a.m.

ISIS Kills Dozens of People in Iraq and Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights calls it ISIS’s largest mass killing of 2017.

8:00 a.m.

Obamacare Was a Political Success

It hurt the Democrats in the short run. But new polling confirms that the ACA gave the left a permanent advantage in the health-care debate.

5:31 a.m.

Bannon Reportedly Threatened to Quit Over Removal From NSC

He’s been clashing with Jared Kushner, and the “President Bannon” meme is said to be getting to Trump.

2:24 a.m.

After Trump Suggests Susan Rice Is a Criminal, Democrats Dare Him to Prove It

Making evidence-free accusations has worked out pretty well for him, so he probably won’t.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Secret Service Agent on Pence’s Detail Suspended After Prostitution Arrest

He was caught soliciting a prostitute at a Maryland hotel while he was off duty.