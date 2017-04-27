United Airlines Changes Policies After Review of Passenger-Dragging Incident

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

“We can never apologize enough for what occurred and for our initial response that followed,” United Airlines writes in its report about the passenger-dragging episode earlier this month. “United Airlines takes full responsibility for what happened.”

This review calls for ten fairly obvious United Airlines policy changes in response to the April 9 incident where police forcibly removed 69-year-old David Dao from a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after he refused to give up his seat when he was bumped from an overbooked flight. Fellow passengers filmed the incident, and the footage of Dao being pulled off the plane, his face bloodied, sparked public outcry — made worse by United Airlines’ initial statement, which failed to address the passenger’s aggressive removal from the flight. (The United CEO issued an amended apology more than 24 hours later, taking “full responsibility” and promising this review.)

The big changes United Airlines put forward include significantly upping the compensation to a maximum of $10,000 in travel vouchers — though incentives will still start in the hundreds of dollars — for passengers who get bumped from overbooked flights, and no longer forcing passengers who have already boarded to give up their seat unless there’s a “safety or security risk.” United Airlines has also said it will come up with an automated system to solicit volunteers who are willing or able to adjust their travel itinerary to help avoid last-minute scrambles.

Dao — and four other passengers — were ousted to free up seats for United Airlines crew members; after the review, the carrier reiterated that it will bar this practice less than an hour before departure. United Airlines is also calling for better training for employees, and for limiting its use of law enforcement in booking issues. United Airlines will also try to reduce overbooking altogether and to create a team to accommodate passengers on overbooked flights by finding alternatives, such as ground transportation.

There’s also one more customer-friendly policy adjustment unrelated to Dao and overbooked flights involving compensation for lost luggage. United will now pay fliers $1,500 for lost baggage, no questions asked, says the New York Times, though passengers can still file larger claims.

Some of these recommendations United had previously announced, and others, such as employee retraining, will be rolling out later this year. United CEO Oscar Munoz also sent a letter about the Dao incident and United’s response in reply to questions from a Senate panel, after some lawmakers and their constituents called for an investigation.

“Our review shows that many things went wrong that day,” Munoz said in a statement. “Our policies got in the way of our values and procedures interfered in doing what’s right.”