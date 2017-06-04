U.S. Launches Military Strike Against Syria in Response to Chemical Attack

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The United States launched a military strike on a Syrian government target on Thursday night in response to their chemical attack on civilians earlier this week. This is the first time the U.S. has taken direct military action against Syria during the country’s six-year civil war.

Two U.S. warships – the U.S.S. Ross and U.S.S. Porter – fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airbase Ash Sha’irat in Homs province in western Syria. That’s believed to be the site from which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched the chemical attack that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday, CNN reports. The strike began around 8:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three or four minutes.

U.S. officials told NBC News that the missile hit aircraft and infrastructure at the site, but they did not target anything that might have stored chemical weapons. So far there is no word on casualties.

The U.S. warned Russian military officials about the strike, though they knew they might have alerted Assad’s forces. “With a lot of Tomahawks flying, we didn’t want to hit any Russian planes,” a senior U.S. military official told the New York Times. They believe no Russian planes were at the airfield during the attack.

NEW: Pentagon releases batch of videos from U.S. military strike on Syria https://t.co/FHWzmEfLIr pic.twitter.com/k8rCpO4zpQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2017

It’s unclear if this is the beginning of a larger campaign against Assad’s forces. U.S. defense official told CNN that the strikes are over “until another decision is made.”

Map of Syria locating a chemical attack blamed on Damascus that killed dozens of civilians and the airfield hit by US missiles pic.twitter.com/2icglN20ee — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 7, 2017

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” President Trump said during a brief press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should suffer such horror.”

“Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” he continued. “It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Trump called for “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

Watch: President Trump's full remarks after ordering Syria strikes https://t.co/Z0lZONB1Ey — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 7, 2017

President Trump is at Mar-a-Lago for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinpeng. Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster are with Trump at his Florida resort, and Vice-President Mike Pence returned to the White House on Thursday evening.

The missile strike was among the more limited military options Mattis presented to Trump, according to the Times. A military official said the intent was to send a message to Assad that Americans will respond with military force if he continues using chemical weapons.

The attack puts the hundreds of U.S. troops stationed in Syria to assist in the fight agains ISIS at greater risk. The U.S. launched airstrikes in Syria in September 2014 as part of the coalition campaign against the terrorist group, but Syrian government forces were not targeted in those attacks.

The Syrian rebel group Ahrar Al Sham told NBC News it “welcomes any U.S. intervention through surgical strikes that would deter the Assad regime capabilities to kill civilians and shorten the suffering of our people.”

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.