U.S. Launches Military Strike Against Syria in Response to Chemical Attack

The United States launched a military strike on a Syrian government target on Thursday night in response to their chemical attack on civilians earlier this week.

Two U.S. warships fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Ash Sha’irat in Homs province in western Syria, which is believed to be the airfield from which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched the chemical attack that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday, CNN reports.

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” President Trump said during a brief press conference at Mar-a-Lago,

“No child of God should ever suffer such horror,” he continued. “Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the use of deadly chemical weapons.”

U.S. officials told NBC News that the missile hit aircraft and infrastructure at the site. So far there is no word on casualties.

