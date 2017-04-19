Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz Will Not Seek Reelection

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican whose indifference to President Trump’s myriad conflicts of interest put the oversight in House Oversight Chair will leave Congress in 2018. On Wednesday morning, Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz announced his decision not to run for reelection, in a Facebook post.

In statement posted on Facebook, Jason Chaffetz confirms he will not seek re-election: “I may run again for public office, but not in 2018.” pic.twitter.com/waXSw0BrXE — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 19, 2017

Last month, Chaffetz argued that poor people should be forced to choose between access to basic health care and owning a smartphone — and a Utah Democrat with her eyes on challenging Chaffetz in 2018 leveraged the ensuing outrage into $350,000 in campaign contributions. But it’s unlikely that the congressman is retiring out of fear of not being reelected — this is Utah we’re talking about. Rather, The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins suggests Chaffetz plans to make his return to the private sector a temporary one.

Chaffetz is gearing up for a gubernatorial run in 2020—and this is a fraught time to be in DC for a Utah Republican, as Chaffetz has learned https://t.co/tUR0MxUx6m — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 19, 2017

Still, Chaffetz’s announcement is a moral victory for all of George Soros’s paid protesters, along with every Twitter user who ever gave the congressman retirement advice.