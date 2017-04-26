With the weather warming up, now is the prime season for getting out, socializing, and checking off activities worth showing off on social media. So if the contents of your closet and ungroomed reflection have you feeling less than your best, it’s also a great time to clean up your look. Tip: Take a shortcut to sharper style by picking up a few modern staples from Vince. Defined by thoughtful design, sleek silhouettes, and luxe materials, the brand’s latest men’s arrivals are a low-effort way to enhance your wardrobe.

To help upgrade your spring, we’re giving away: a $1,500 Vince gift card; a haircut and shave/beard trim for you and a friend plus an assortment of personal-care products from Blind Barber (total value of $360); and a $150 gift card for your choice of an activity, class, or tour (available in a number of major U.S. cities and internationally) from Peek. Enter below for your chance to win the three-part package. Then click through the slideshow for need-now pieces like a go-to bomber and textured sneaker.