19 Reasons Trump’s Firing of James Comey Is a World-Historic Shit Show

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s insane. The whole thing is just insane.” — Anonymous White House official.

By now, you are probably aware that President Trump fired the director of the FBI Tuesday afternoon — and that his decision and the way it was executed were both bonkers, for a variety of reasons.

But there are so many insane aspects to the events of the last 24 hours, it can be hard to wrap one’s mind around all of them at once. Fortunately, news days like this are precisely why God gave us listicles.

Here is a comprehensive rundown of all the reasons why Trump’s firing of James Comey is an extraordinary shit show, even by our president’s formidable standards.

1. The president just fired the man tasked with overseeing the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president has the authority to fire the director of the FBI. But before Tuesday, that authority had only been exercised once — and in that case, Bill Clinton only fired William S. Sessions after a Justice Department investigation found him guilty of flagrant ethical violations.

Historically, presidents have avoided firing the head of the FBI out of respect for federal law enforcement’s independence. After all, FBI directors serve ten-year terms precisely to ensure a measure of distance from the Oval Office’s occupant.

Thus, firing an FBI director before any internal investigation produced a report of wrongdoing would be precedent-breaking and extraordinary — doing so at a time when the FBI director was investigating the president’s campaign is astounding, and an affront to the rule of law.

2. The White House’s official explanation for the firing insults the intelligence of the American people.

Last October, Jeff Sessions applauded James Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation. The then-senator told Fox Business that the FBI director had an “absolute duty” to release his infamous October letter — and to make his controversial announcement explicating his rationale for not charging Clinton last July.

On Tuesday, Sessions advised the president that those two actions were so flagrantly inappropriate they were grounds for firing Comey.

3. The president (reportedly) decided to fire Comey, then asked his attorney general to generate a rationale.

In truth, the president had grown personally frustrated with Comey, and decided he wanted to pick his own FBI director, according to CNN. But the president “did not necessarily have the rationale” to fire the FBI director, and so “asked the attorney general and the deputy attorney general to look for that rationale and that explanation.”

4. Trump was (reportedly) furious at Comey for refusing to corroborate his baseless felony accusation against his predecessor.

One Saturday in early March, the president misread a couple of news reports, and then publicly announced that Barack Obama had illegally wiretapped him during the 2016 election. He later admitted that he had no basis for making that allegation, beyond a series of newspaper articles that did not substantiate his claim in any way. Nonetheless, one reason the president wanted to fire Comey, according to Politico, was that the “FBI director wouldn’t support his claims that President Barack Obama had tapped his phones in Trump Tower.”

5. He also, reportedly, believed it was the FBI director’s job to declare him innocent of all wrongdoing — and focus the bureau’s resources on tracking down leakers — if the president ordered him to do so.

As The Wall Street Journal reports:



The more James Comey showed up on television discussing the FBI’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, the more the White House bristled, according to aides to President Donald Trump.



Frustration was growing among top associates of the president that Mr. Comey, in a series of appearances before a Senate panel, wouldn’t publicly tamp down questions about possible collusion with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. A person with knowledge of recent conversations said they wanted Mr. Comey to “say those three little words: ‘There’s no ties.’”

Meanwhile, the White House was fuming about Comey’s failure to prosecute leakers, according to the Washington Post:

Several current and former officials said the relationship between the White House and the FBI had been strained for months, in part because administration officials were pressuring Comey to more aggressively pursue leak investigations over disclosures that embarrassed the White House and raised questions about ties with Russia.

6. The president began the second paragraph of his letter to Comey with the phrase, “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation…”

lmao this would be a story for like seven decades if any other president wrote it. pic.twitter.com/OkCHrT6j8K — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) May 9, 2017

7. Comey (reportedly) requested additional resources for the Russia investigation days before he was dismissed.

Surely, this is a coincidence:

Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to three officials with knowledge of his request.

8. Hours before Comey’s firing, CNN learned that federal prosecutors had issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Such crazy timing:

Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn seeking business records, as part of the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in last year’s election, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN learned of the subpoenas hours before President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey.



The subpoenas represent the first sign of a significant escalation of activity in the FBI’s broader investigation begun last July into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

9. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation — and then advised the president to fire the man leading the Russia investigation.

In early March, the attorney general announced, “I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”

10. The president sent his personal bodyguard to fire the director of the FBI.

In addition to the security force provided to the president by taxpayers, Trump retains a guard loyal only to him.

Trump's longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller was sent to FBI HQ to hand-deliver Trump’s dismissal letter to Comey: https://t.co/owZpMO66ZX — Jessica Lustig (@jessicalustig) May 10, 2017

11. Most of the White House staff learned of the decision by seeing it reported on television.

The administration approached the task of firing the FBI director with less care and forethought than schoolchildren tend to display when organizing pickup games of kickball. As Axios reports:

The firing was done in such haste that his own comms shop couldn’t catch up, and the vast majority of White House staff learned about it on TV when the news broke, per White House sources. There was a meeting in Spicer’s office with about 20 staffers after they announced the news, which happened as Chuck Schumer was on TV giving his response to the news of the firing.

One White House staffer a few minutes ago: "Total and complete chaos -- even by our standards." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 10, 2017

This level of disorganization testifies either to the administration’s astounding incompetence or else to the urgency with which it needed to dispatch the FBI director. And it is hard to think of a benign explanation for why the White House would have felt such an urgency.

12. Comey also learned of his firing from television — in the middle of a speech to FBI employees in Los Angeles.

According to the paper of record:

Mr. Comey was addressing a group of F.B.I. employees in Los Angeles when a television in the background flashed the news that he had been fired.In response, Mr. Comey laughed, saying he thought it was a fairly funny prank. Then his staff started scurrying around in the background and told Mr. Comey that he should step into a nearby office.

13. The White House press secretary was so uncomfortable defending the firing he hid from reporters in the bushes, only emerging once they agreed to turn off the lights so they couldn’t film him.

Per the Washington Post:

After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.



Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We’ll take care of this … Can you just turn that light off?”

14. Trump’s other top surrogate directly contradicted the White House’s official rationale for the firing.

“This has nothing to do with the campaign from six months ago,” Kellyanne Conway told Anderson Cooper Tuesday night. “This has everything to do with the performance of the FBI director since the president has been in the White House.”

Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein’s memo explaining the rationale for the firing insisted that it had everything to do with the campaign from six months ago.

15. The White House (reportedly) believed that firing the guy leading an investigation into the Trump campaign would inspire accolades from elected Democrats and yawns from the media.

As Politico reports:

[T]he fallout seemed to take the White House by surprise. Trump made a round of calls around 5 p.m., asking for support from senators.



White House officials believed it would be a “win-win” because Republicans and Democrats alike have problems with the FBI director, one person briefed on their deliberations said. Instead, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told him he was making a big mistake — and Trump seemed “taken aback,” according to a person familiar with the call.



By Tuesday evening, the president was watching the coverage of his decision and frustrated no one was on TV defending him, a White House official said. He wanted surrogates out there beating the drum. Instead, advisers were attacking each other for not realizing the gravity of the situation as events blew up.

The president ostensibly believed that a good way to defuse media speculation about his Russia ties would be to fire the man tasked with investigating them, the night before his meeting with Russia’s foreign minister.

16. Speaking of which: The president freaking met with Russia’s foreign minister the day after Comey’s dismissal — despite the fact that Putin’s regime is widely suspected of abetting an attempt to interfere with the French election last week.

Beyond the insane optics of taking the meeting with Sergey Lavrov less than 24 hours after dispatching Comey, the Russian foreign minister’s visit was inappropriate for the message it sends to our allies in Paris: Just this week, the NSA announced that it believes Russian agents tried to “penetrate” France’s electoral “infrastructure.”

17. For advice on what to do about Comey, Trump (reportedly) turned to longtime confidante Roger Stone — a (reported) subject of the FBI’s investigation.

Stone has admitted to exchanging direct messages on Twitter with an account run by Russian hackers. He also published this tweet shortly before John Podesta’s hacked emails leaked.

Trust me, it will soon the Podesta's time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 21, 2016

Trump denies that he sought Stone’s opinion of the FBI director, but multiple outlets have reported otherwise.

18. After a long night of Nixon analogies, reporters discovered Trump with Henry Kissinger Wednesday morning.

Pool brought into the Oval. It's Trump and ... Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/1F1CPO4kQw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 10, 2017

19. A source close to the FBI director is saying that Comey was fired because he failed to demonstrate loyalty to Trump — and was making too much progress on his investigation.