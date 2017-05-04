Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former FBI director James Comey, who was shockingly fired by President Trump on Tuesday, has declined a bipartisan invitation from senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner to testify during a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee next Tuesday. Warner broke the news during an MSNBC interview on Friday afternoon, adding that he hoped Comey would still eventually testify so Americans will be able to hear his side of the story. The New York Times reports that Comey does indeed want to do that, only he wants to do so publicly, according to a close associate.

In addition, Politico and NBC News report that four candidates are now being considered by the White House to replace Comey as the head of the FBI. Interviews are apparently being planned for acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, Republican senator John Cornyn, former assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s criminal division Alice Fisher, and former U.S. Attorney Michael Garcia.

McCabe is a 20-year veteran of the FBI who became deputy director last year. Cornyn, a former Attorney General and Supreme Court justice in the state of the Texas, is currently the GOP’s majority whip in the Senate. Fisher, who if nominated and confirmed would be the first woman to head the FBI, currently works for a private law firm in Washington, D.C. Garcia, a George W. Bush-nominated former U.S. Attorney for New York’s Southern District and current Governor Cuomo-nominated associate judge on the New York State Court of Appeals, also has experience in the upper ranks of the the U.S. Naturalization Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he expected a “fast decision” on the matter, possibly before he leaves for an international trip on Friday. Senate Democrats, meanwhile, may try to block confirmation of Comey’s replacement until an special committee or commission is set up to investigate Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, though it’s not at all clear whether any Republican senators will support such a move.