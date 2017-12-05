A Nor’easter Is Going to Drench the East Coast This Weekend

Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Saturday will be a total and complete washout as a nor’easter makes its way up the Eastern Seaboard. Drenching rains will start in the wee morning hours, and get heavier and heavier as the day goes on. The downpours will let up a bit Saturday night, but the system won’t clear out until early Sunday, and even then intermittent and afternoon showers are likely throughout Mother’s Day.

Late-season nor'easter is expected to bring rain, wind and some coastal flooding to parts of Northeast this weekend: https://t.co/4dymauBFBY pic.twitter.com/rLA0DhnGqc — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 12, 2017

This rain is no joke. Parts of the New York region could get more than two inches before drying out at the start of the workweek.

Rainy weekend for Mother's Day weekend. 1.75"-2.5" forecast with locally higher amounts possible. Bulk of rain late Sat-Sat night. pic.twitter.com/l1NUGEv95B — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 11, 2017

Good morning! Overnight GEFS mean shows over 2" of rain on Saturday for most of the region -- a very strong signal. #nywx #njwx #ctwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/8dLUH3dSLN — NY Metro Weather LLC (@nymetrowx) May 12, 2017

Temperatures will also hover in “unseasonably cool” territory for this type of year — mid-50s on Saturday. Gusty winds in the 30-to-40-mile-per-hour range, especially near the coast, will contribute to the general feeling of grossness outside. Coastal areas may also be at risk of minor flooding.

But, on the upside, actual May weather will arrive in New York next week. A real warm-up will begin Tuesday, and temperatures should jump into the 80s by midweek.

So to summarize: Prepare for Netflix Saturday, and possible AC-unit installation by Thursday.