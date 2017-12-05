Angry Comey May Get His Revenge Next Week

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

In firing James Comey, Donald Trump and his advisers may have thought they had rid themselves of a disloyal and unpredictable loose cannon who might say and do things in his official capacity that were annoying or even threatening to the White House. And after the deed was done, there has been a sort of gleeful piling on of abuse for Comey from Trump minions and allies — beginning with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s talk of Comey’s “atrocities” — taking their cue from the Boss and his acidic tweets.

But before long Team Trump may come to regret not exhibiting a bit more respect and restraint in handing Comey his pink slip. Up until the firing they had some control over his conduct and his public comments — maybe not a lot, but certainly some. Now he is free to do and say whatever the hell he wants. And he may have the opportunity to say an awful lot as early as next Tuesday, when he has been asked to testify before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Closed,” is, of course, a term of art. If Comey provides sensational comments on any number of topics, most definitely the dinner with Trump where he was allegedly asked to make some sort of personal-loyalty pledge, it’s going to be leaked. And then the fun can begin.

By all accounts, the former FBI director is really honked off about his treatment in the last few days:

Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly outraged at the way that President Donald Trump and his staffers handled abruptly firing him on May 10.

Sources close to Comey told ABC News that the bureau’s former director is holding back from lashing out after the president referred to him in a recent NBC interview as “a showboat” and “a grandstander.”

Trump’s and the Justice Department’s suggestions that the FBI had become dysfunctional under Comey and needed an emergency intervention to get rid of its director probably bugged him even more. Being treated like an incompetent middle manger who was couldn’t negotiate office politics is not the way you want to close out more than three decades of public service, in what had been, until this week, one long upward arc. I mean, really: One day you are confessing your “mildly nauseous” feeling at maybe throwing a presidential election and next day you’re getting the heave-ho and being mocked by the president and the nation’s top law-enforcement officials.

Comey may have the ammunition, and he will definitely have the opportunity, to settle scores pretty quickly. His tormenters may wish they had just encouraged him to semi-retire to some posh ambassadorship in a place with nice weather and no media.