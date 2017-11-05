The days of watching local television in New York and hearing this iconic jingle may be over.

That’s because Cellino and Barnes, the personal-injury attorneys behind the earworm, seem to be ending their decades-long legal partnership. Incidentally, a lawsuit is involved.

Ross Cellino Jr. is suing Stephen Barnes in order to dissolve their firm, according to a suit filed in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday. A judge had ordered all court documents sealed, but somehow a few leaked online. It’s not clear from the papers why Cellino is trying to break up the firm, but Barnes is reportedly due in court on May 19 to make the case against the dissolution.

Cellino & Barnes, which has offices in cities in New York and California, released a late-breaking statement on Thursday that may give people hope for the future of its vaguely suspect ad campaign. In it, the firm said Cellino & Barnes “continues to operate around the clock in a fully functional manner,” adding that “Mr. Barnes and the firm plan to aggressively fight the dissolution papers filed by Mr. Cellino.” The statement also advised that, for more information, to call 800-888-8888.