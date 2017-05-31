James Comey to Publicly Testify About Trump’s Pressure to End Russia Probe

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI director James Comey will testify in an open Senate hearing about President Trump’s attempts to pressure him into ending the investigation into Russia, CNN reports. He could appear on Capitol Hill as soon as next week.

Comey’s testimony will be in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is running one of two Congressional investigations into Russia’s attempts to meddle in last year’s election. CNN says Comey has already met with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to ensure he can testify without creating “legal entanglements as a result of his public account.”

Though Comey will be unable to reveal much, if anything, about the FBI’s ongoing investigation, which he oversaw until his firing earlier this month, he is expected to speak openly about meetings with President Trump, including one in February during which the president allegedly told Comey, “I hope you let this go.”