Correction: Sean Spicer Was ‘Among’ the Bushes, Not Hiding ‘in’ Them

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

One of the weirdest details about the chaos roiling the White House in the aftermath of James Comey’s firing Tuesday night was Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaking to reporters in “near darkness” after spending “several minutes hidden in the bushes.” At least, that’s how the Washington Post reported it at the time.

Shortly after the story was published, though, a correction was appended.

Several 1500-word stories about Spicer have failed to capture what his post-pub phone calls are like better than this correction does. pic.twitter.com/IWQheEBjVS — Tom McGeveran (@tmcgev) May 11, 2017

What’s the difference between huddling with staff “in” the bushes and “among” the bushes? It’s unclear, but either way, this dramatization of the event remains accurate.