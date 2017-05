Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

20 mins ago

What If College Students Have the Same Views on Free Speech As Everyone Else?

A new survey highlights the lack of good empirical evidence to suggest that college students are the free-speech enemies many suppose them to be.

3:00 p.m.

Exclusive! Sebastian Gorka Leaves Rant for His McDonald’s Server

That’s Sebastian Gorka, Ph.D.

1:55 p.m.

Forget About the House Trumpcare Debate — the Senate’s a Whole Different World

While House passage of Trumpcare was essential for GOP plans, Senate concerns and procedures will make the next stage of the debate very different.

1:19 p.m.

The White House Just Fired the First Woman to Serve As Chief Usher

The position is not political and firings are extremely rare.

12:29 p.m.

New York City Has Another Record-Low Crime Month

Murders are down about 13 percent compared to this time last year.

10:46 a.m.

Trumpcare Could Help Build a House Democratic Wave for 2018

Whatever else it means, passage of Trumpcare spells trouble for the House Republicans — especially Californians — in tough districts who voted for it.

10:27 a.m.

Unemployment Hits 4.4 Percent, Lower Than It’s Been in a Decade

Despite the big bump in hiring, wages remained stagnant.

10:15 a.m.

Fewer People Are Liking Trump’s Tweets! Sad!

The president’s Twitter engagement has been on a steady decline since the inauguration.

9:57 a.m.

North Korea Accuses U.S. of Assassination Attempt Against Kim Jong-un

North Korea accuses America of a lot of things. But this allegation is unusually detailed.

8:32 a.m.

Trumpcare Destroys Any Notion That American Conservatism Gives a Damn

A callous abandonment of the American people.

8:05 a.m.

How New York Could Force the Release of Trump’s Tax Returns

Albany is considering a bill that would publish the state returns of certain elected officials.

8:00 a.m.

Jeff Sessions Is Faking His Outrage About the Sanctuary Cities Injunction

He tells the public one story, while his staff tells the judge another.

6:07 a.m.

Lewandowski Quits Lobbying Firm He Co-Founded

Questions had been raised about the firm’s work in Eastern Europe, and why Lewandowski wasn’t registered as a lobbyist.

4:42 a.m.

Trump Says Australia’s Universal Health Care Is Better Than U.S. System

Hours earlier, he celebrated the passage of a health-care bill that will likely make millions of Americans lose their coverage.

3:26 a.m.

Senators Approach House Republicans’ Health Bill With ‘Suspicion’

As House members celebrate passage of a bill even they don’t really like, senators begin crafting their own legislation.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Justice Department Launches Criminal Investigation Into Uber

The probe focuses on whether Uber was using an internal tool to evade authorities in cities where it was not authorized to operate.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

Protesters Await President Trump Near the U.S.S. Intrepid

The president’s first visit to New York since Inauguration Day.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

Trump Religious Liberty Order Mostly a Symbolic Sop to Christian Right

Unlike the draft order of February, Trump’s order is rhetorical and doesn’t mention LGBTQ issues. He’s feeding the Christian right in other ways.

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

State Department Moves Forward on Collecting Immigrant Social-Media Information

But only for a small portion of “high-risk” applicants.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Wait, Ivanka, Isn’t Book Promotion an Ethics Violation?

The White House claims her flurry of appearances the week her book is released is just a coincidence.