More turmoil at Fox News. The network’s powerful co-president, Bill Shine, is leaving the company.

BREAKING: Two sources inside Fox News say Bill Shine is out as of this morning — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 1, 2017

In recent days, per source, there was talk among Fox News women about circulating a petition inside the network calling for Shine's firing. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 1, 2017

Fox News talent stunned by the news of Shine's exit. "I have no idea what is going one," one host just said — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 1, 2017

Shine had been a close associate of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who was ousted in July amid a sexual-harassment scandal. As New York’s Gabriel Sherman reported last week, Shine’s future at the troubled network started to appear tenuous last week, after the Murdoch’s sons, James and Lachlan, refused to issue a public statement in support of their co-president.

Jack Abernethy, the other co-president at Fox News, will keep his position. Suzanne Scott, a longtime Fox News executive, was named as president of programming at Fox News, and Jay Wallace, who had been executive vice-president of News at Fox News has now been named president of News.

Last week Sean Hannity said in a tweet directed at Sherman that Shine’s departure would be “the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done.”