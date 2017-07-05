Centrist Macron Defeats Far-Right Le Pen in French Presidential Election

Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

As expected, centrist independent Emmanuel Macron has soundly defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen to become France’s new president, taking a projected 65 percent of the vote in Sunday’s runoff election. Macron’s victory represents a decisive rejection of the populist Le Pen and the anti-EU and anti-immigrant views espoused by her and her National Front party. The result is also sure to assuage, at least temporarily, the fears of many in the West over a general rightward populist shift in European politics, as well as concerns over further breakup of the EU following the U.K.’s shocking Brexit vote last year.

It should also be noted, however, that Le Pen’s nearly 35 percent support is a historic high point for the far-right in France, and could thus be a harbinger of political power to come (though as FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver points out, the result was also the sixth straight European election where the nationalist candidate has underperformed pre-election polls). It is also far from clear how successful Macron will be at solving the enormous problems France currently faces, including a depressed economy, high unemployment, and an ongoing state of emergency following several major attacks by Islamist terrorists. Macron will also need to try and spearhead reforms within the EU, which he supports close integration with, and also reform the French political system to more effectively respond to the needs of the country’s citizens.

In addition, an estimated 25 percent of the electorate stayed home, the highest abstention rate since 1969, and a record number of voters (12 percent) case a blank or spoiled ballot.

Furthermore, just how much political power Macron will have to deal with these issues will also greatly depend on the results of parliamentary elections to be held next month. While much of the French political establishment that Macron defeated ultimately rallied support for him against Le Pen, the unity may not last.

And... France's 1st congressional poll (Sofres):



En Marche (Macron) 24%, LR (right) 22%, FN 21%, Left Front 15%, Socialists 9%, Greens 4% — Taniel (@Taniel) May 7, 2017

In other words, there’s a reason Le Pen and her National Front party have gained the support of so many people in France despite, or because of, their extreme views, and Macron is now faced with leading the divided country forward.

President Trump, who had once called Le Pen the “strongest” candidate in the race, tweeted his congratulations to Macron on Sunday afternoon:

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

A former investment banker and economy minister who has never held elected office, Macron formed his own political party, En Marche!, last year in order to offer French voters an option that was “neither left nor right.” At 39, he is also now the youngest-ever French president. Despite his lack of experience, Macron was the clear front-runner heading into Sunday’s vote. He and Le Pen defeated candidates from both of France’s major political parties, as well as seven other candidates, in a preliminary election on April 23. Indeed, Sunday’s runoff was the first time that no candidate from either of France’s main political parties was represented in the final round of voting in a presidential election in post-war French history, and that alone represents a significant rejection of the political Establishment in the country. Nonetheless, the overall European political Establishment is undoubtedly happy with Macron’s victory, which is clearly a victory for centrism and globalism in the region as well.

This post has been updated throughout to reflect additional details and context in this breaking-news story.