Centrist Macron Defeats Far-Right Le Pen in French Presidential Election

Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

As expected, centrist independent Emmanuel Macron has soundly defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen to become France’s new president, taking a projected 65 percent of the vote in Sunday’s runoff election. Macron’s victory represents a decisive rejection of the populist Le Pen and the anti-EU and anti-immigrant views espoused by her and her National Front party. The result is also sure to assuage, at least temporarily, the fears of many in the West over a general rightward political shift in Europe, as well as concerns over further breakup of the EU following the UK’s shocking Brexit vote last year.

It should also be noted, however, that Le Pen’s nearly 35 percent support is the highest-ever total for the far-right in France and may still be a harbinger of political power yet to come.

Macron, former economy minister who has never held political office, was the frontrunner heading into Sunday’s vote. He and Le Pen defeated candidates from both of France’s major political parties, as well as seven other candidates, in a preliminary election on April 23. Indeed, Sunday’s runoff was the first time that no candidate from either of France’s main political parties was not represented in the final round of voting in a French presidential election, and that alone represents a significant rejection of the political establishment in the country. Nonetheless, the European political establishment is undoubtedly happy with the centrist Macron’s victory.