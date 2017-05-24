Montana Republican Congressional Candidate Allegedly ‘Body Slams’ Journalist

Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images

The special election to fill a U.S. House seat in Montana (which was vacated by new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke) was already unpredictable heading into Thursday’s vote. But now the favorite in this Republican-leaning state, Greg Gianforte, has thrown something new into the mix by apparently assaulting a reporter on election eve. The Guardian reports:

The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting, “Get the hell out of here.”



Ben Jacobs, a Guardian political reporter, was asking Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, about the Republican healthcare plan when the candidate allegedly “body-slammed” the reporter.



“He took me to the ground,” Jacobs said by phone from the back of an ambulance. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.”

Here’s audio of the incident:

Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna said she and her team witnessed the incident:

During that conversation, another man — who we now know is Ben Jacobs of The Guardian — walked into the room with a voice recorder, put it up to Gianforte’s face and began asking if him if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act. Gianforte told him he would get to him later. Jacobs persisted with his question. Gianforte told him to talk to his press guy, Shane Scanlon.



At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of “I’m sick and tired of this!”



Jacobs scrambled to his knees and said something about his glasses being broken. He asked Faith, Keith and myself for our names. In shock, we did not answer. He then said he wanted the police called and went to leave. Gianforte looked at the three of us and repeatedly apologized.

Acuna noted that “at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte.” Police are investigating.

In terms of the possible political impact, it could go either way.

On the one hand, a potential act of felony violence by a congressional candidate could bother some last-minute deciders.

On the other hand, establishing rich software capitalist Gianforte as a rassler who body slams media enemies could cut the other way, too.

All in all, it could show the Republican candidate making a fatal last-minute mistake, or exhibiting complicity in a sure victory. It probably matters that as many as two-thirds of the voters in this contest have already cast ballots by mail, for or against the body-slamming Republican. But if the race turns out to be really close tomorrow night, Montanans may wonder if they want to be represented in Washington by a crazy rich wild man like Greg Gianforte who idolizes another crazy rich wild man named Donald Trump.

This post has been updated throughout.