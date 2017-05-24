Montana Republican Congressional Candidate Allegedly ‘Body Slams’ Journalist

Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images

The special election to fill a U.S. House seat in Montana (which was vacated by new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke) was already unpredictable heading into Thursday’s vote. But now the favorite in this Republican-leaning state, Greg Gianforte, has thrown something new into the mix by apparently assaulting a reporter on election eve. The Guardian reports:

The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting, “Get the hell out of here.”



Ben Jacobs, a Guardian political reporter, was asking Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, about the Republican healthcare plan when the candidate allegedly “body-slammed” the reporter.



“He took me to the ground,” Jacobs said by phone from the back of an ambulance. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.”

Police are investigating the incident.

In terms of the possible political impact, it could go either way.

On the one hand, a potential act of felony violence by a congressional candidate could bother some last-minute deciders.

On the other hand, establishing rich software capitalist Gianforte as a rassler who body slams media enemies could cut the other way, too.

All in all, it could show the Republican candidate making a fatal last-minute mistake, or exhibiting complicity in a sure victory. It probably matters that as many as two-thirds of the voters in this contest have already cast ballots by mail, for or against the body-slamming Republican. But if the race turns out to be really close tomorrow night, Montanans may wonder if they want to be represented in Washington by a crazy rich wild man like Greg Gianforte who idolizes another crazy rich wild man named Donald Trump.